Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Travel
us-canada border reopening

The US Border Fully Reopens Next Month & Here's What You'll Need To Spend On COVID-19 Tests

Even fully vaccinated Canadians will need to fork out for tests!👇💰

The US Border Fully Reopens Next Month & Here's What You'll Need To Spend On COVID-19 Tests
Kalebkroetsch | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

If you're planning a trip when the U.S. border fully reopens in November, don't forget to include COVID-19 testing costs in your budget!

That's because fully vaccinated travellers are still required to take a COVID-19 test upon their return to Canada, as well as upon entry to the States if you're arriving via plane.

From November 8, fully vaccinated Canadians will be permitted to enter the U.S. for non-essential purposes, including travel, tourism and visiting friends and family.

While visitors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with an approved course of vaccines, those crossing the land border from Canada will be allowed to enter without providing proof of a negative test.

The same won't apply to those flying into the United States though, as a negative test result is still required to board a plane. A cheaper rapid antigen test is accepted and they are available at pharmacies across Canada. In many cases, results are received in less than 20 minutes.

These can be picked up at Walmart for less than $20, at Shoppers Drug Mart for $40 and at pharmacies all over the country at different prices.

That's not too bad, is it?

It's not too bad. However, that's not all. Travellers returning home to Canada will have to fork out for another test too, regardless of whether they're coming back via land or air.

That's because Canada is not relaxing its entry requirements for travellers from November 8, meaning proof of a negative test is still required to get back. All discretionary travellers aged five and up must take a molecular test, like a PCR, which take longer to get results and typically cost more. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

This even applies to Canadian travellers stopping in the U.S. for a matter of hours, although they are able to take a pre-entry test in Canada before they leave.

Molecular COVID-19 tests are a little harder to come by and generally need to be scheduled in advance. They must be taken within 72 hours before a traveller's return and the turnaround time is usually between 24 and 48 hours.

If you're in the States, big chains like Walmart, Walgreens, RiteAid and CVS offer testing and some even have free services. However it's important to plan ahead, as not getting your results on time could mean being unable to return home as planned.

If you want to pre-purchase a PCR test in Canada to self-administer on your trip, expect to pay at least $100. Rexall Pharmacy sells a take-home test starting at $200, while Costco sells do-it-yourself PCR tests for $120.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Canadians Travelling To The US Next Month Will Still Need A Negative COVID Test To Get Home

Even if you're fully vaxxed, a negative test will be required to return to Canada.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Canadians travelling to the U.S. next month will still need a negative molecular test to return home, even if they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes those who are crossing the land border for short trips, including those visiting the States for 24 hours or less.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadians With Mixed Doses Can Now Travel To The US When Its New Vaccine Rules Kick In

People who got a mix and match are now considered fully vaccinated by the U.S.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

There is good news for people in Canada who got mixed doses of COVID-19 vaccines and want to travel to the U.S. when new vaccination requirements come into effect.

On October 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance to include information about what vaccines qualify people as fully vaccinated and how vaccine records should be interpreted.

Keep Reading Show less

The US Land Border Finally Has An Official Opening Date & It's Only ​A Few Weeks Away

International air travellers will have to be fully vaccinated by then, too.

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers finally have a date for when the U.S. land border will open and when vaccination rules will kick in for anyone entering the country, including by air.

In a tweet posted on October 15, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed that the U.S. would be lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers entering the country by both land and air as of November 8.

Keep Reading Show less

Millions Of Canadians May Be Unable To Visit The US Next Month Due To The Vaccine They Got

There's been no word on whether people who got mixed vaccines will be approved for entry.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Millions of Canadians may struggle to visit the U.S. when its borders fully reopen next month, depending on the COVID-19 vaccine they received.

This week, officials in the States confirmed that travellers will be able to enter the country via land or air for non-essential purposes from early November, provided they've received vaccines approved by the WHO or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Keep Reading Show less