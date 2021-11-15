Trending Tags

Canada’s Current Travel Restrictions Are Set To End This Week & Here’s What That Could Mean

They could be extended further, though.

Back in September, the federal government confirmed that Canada's current travel restrictions would remain in effect until November 21, 2021.

With that date just days away, it means changes to the existing rules could be coming pretty soon.

Under the current requirements, everybody entering Canada must provide proof of a negative molecular test, taken in the 72 hours before arrival in Canada. Alternatively, a positive COVID-19 test, taken between 14 and 180 days before arrival, is also accepted.

This is mandatory for all travellers, regardless of vaccination status.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers are subject to additional restrictions too, including quarantine and COVID-19 testing upon arrival, on day one and on day eight.

Everybody who enters Canada must submit their information electronically via the ArriveCAN app.

The federal government is yet to announce which — if any — of these restrictions will change or be lifted as of Sunday, November 21.

Officials have previously described testing at the border as one of the most effective requirements for travellers, although Canada's top doctor recently admitted that some rules may need to be "re-examined."

Speaking on November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that COVID-19 testing requirements — particularly for those taking short trips across the land border — were being "actively looked at."

The Conservative Party of Canada has also called on the government to update PCR testing requirements, to better align with travel rules in the United States.

