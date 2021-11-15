Canada’s Current Travel Restrictions Are Set To End This Week & Here’s What That Could Mean
Back in September, the federal government confirmed that Canada's current travel restrictions would remain in effect until November 21, 2021.
With that date just days away, it means changes to the existing rules could be coming pretty soon.
(1/5) The current Canadian border restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect until November 21, 2021.\n\nFor a full list of entry requirements, visit: http://ow.ly/AM0j30rUrOS\u00a0pic.twitter.com/LUxxknjrBC— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1632074410
Under the current requirements, everybody entering Canada must provide proof of a negative molecular test, taken in the 72 hours before arrival in Canada. Alternatively, a positive COVID-19 test, taken between 14 and 180 days before arrival, is also accepted.
This is mandatory for all travellers, regardless of vaccination status.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers are subject to additional restrictions too, including quarantine and COVID-19 testing upon arrival, on day one and on day eight.
Everybody who enters Canada must submit their information electronically via the ArriveCAN app.
All travellers, regardless of citizenship and vaccination status, must provide a pre-arrival #Covid19 molecular test result before arriving in Canada. Antigen Covid-19 tests are not an accepted test type. \n\nFind out more http://ow.ly/wyEV50FOpBE\u00a0pic.twitter.com/s9pAs9Vn8L— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1631822410
The federal government is yet to announce which — if any — of these restrictions will change or be lifted as of Sunday, November 21.
Officials have previously described testing at the border as one of the most effective requirements for travellers, although Canada's top doctor recently admitted that some rules may need to be "re-examined."
Speaking on November 5, Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that COVID-19 testing requirements — particularly for those taking short trips across the land border — were being "actively looked at."
The Conservative Party of Canada has also called on the government to update PCR testing requirements, to better align with travel rules in the United States.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
