The Feds Say An Update On Canada's Current Travel Restrictions Is Coming 'Very Soon'

Federal government officials have suggested that updates to Canada's current travel restrictions at the border could be announced "very soon."

Speaking on Tuesday, November 16, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos acknowledged that the current COVID-19 travel rules are set to expire this weekend.

"November 21 is the time at which these orders-in-council must be renewed, and with the renewal will come announcements," he said, according to CTV News.

Later, he confirmed that updates would be shared "very soon."

Canada's top health official, Dr. Theresa Tam, shared a similar message earlier this month. On November 5, she said that restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers need to be "re-examined," particularly for short trips across the border.

"Just to reassure everybody, we are looking at that quite carefully," she said.

Justin Trudeau's government has been facing increased pressure to update the country's border rules, particularly when it comes to expensive PCR testing and restrictions for those making short journeys across the land border.

This week, the Conservative Party officially called on the feds to scrap PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers at land borders, as well as "harmonize with U.S. regulations on air travel."

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the issue was also brought up on Tuesday during a call between Trudeau and Canada's provincial and territorial premiers.

Notes from the call say the PM "engaged premiers on further potential adjustments to ensure measures are aligned across the country," and also highlighted his upcoming meeting with President Joe Biden.

Canada's current travel restrictions are part of an order-in-council that is set to expire on Sunday, November 21, although officials have yet to confirm which rules — if any — will be changed or scrapped altogether.

