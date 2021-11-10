Justin Trudeau & Joe Biden Are Going To Hang Out At The White House Soon
Will they get to the Trudeau/Obama level of bromance at the "Three Amigos" summit?
Soon Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden will meet up in Washington, D.C., because the prime minister got an invite to visit the White House for a summit.
The U.S. president will host Trudeau and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, at the White House on November 18 as part of the North American Leaders' Summit.
A statement from the White House announcing the visit said that the three leaders will "reaffirm their strong ties" and figure out a new path for ending the COVID-19 pandemic. They will also talk about health security, climate change and migration.
After the announcement, Trudeau confirmed that he'll be travelling to Washington, D.C., to attend the summit.
"I look forward to meeting with my counterparts to discuss a new path for our partnerships at a time when the world is facing complex global challenges," he said in a statement.
This will be the first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016, when Canada hosted the visit.
According to Reuters, the summit, which is also known as the Three Amigos summit, stopped happening when Donald Trump took office in January 2017.