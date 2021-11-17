Justin Trudeau's 'Fire' Socks Were Complimented During His Trip To The US (PHOTO)
The PM was repping his Canadian alma mater while in Washington!
While on a trip to Washington, D.C., for the North American Leaders' Summit, Justin Trudeau got a compliment about his "fire" socks!
Trudeau received the praise during a question and answer session at the Wilson Center when someone asking a question told him that his "sock game is absolutely fire." The person continued and said, "I've seen it multiple times, it looks amazing."
Trudeau's socks have caught the attention of the world before for being more lively than typical all-black or white socks. His choice of attire has been talked about even as recently as the G20 summit in October.
After receiving the compliment, the prime minister smiled and looked down fondly at his socks.
"These are my McGill socks actually," he said.
They have a red, grey and black argyle pattern along with the university's crest.
Trudeau got his undergrad degree at McGill and the university is a Canadian connection he has with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Her mother taught at the school back when their family lived in Montreal!