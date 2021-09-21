Justin Trudeau Is Back As Prime Minister But He Says His Beard Isn't Coming Back With Him
Bye, bye, beard!
Now that the results of the election have come in, Justin Trudeau is prime minister again and we got details about what really matters: his facial hair.
The newly re-elected prime minister spent the morning after election night in his riding of Papineau and stopped by the Jarry subway station in Montreal to meet people and take plenty of selfies.
Narcity's Alex Melki was at Jarry station and asked Trudeau when his beard would be coming back. "Hopefully never," the PM responded while laughing.
So, if you were waiting for the return of bearded Trudeau, you'll probably be waiting for a long time.
While out greeting supporters and meeting voters, someone tried to speak with the re-elected leader but was a little riled up and had to be escorted away by police.
Despite predictions that the election results would take longer than normal to come in, CBC and CTV both projected a Liberal minority win before election night was over which means Trudeau is prime minister once again.