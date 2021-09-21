Trending Tags

The Liberals Are Predicted To Win Canada’s 2021 Federal Election With Justin Trudeau As PM

It might not be a majority.

The results of Canada's 2021 federal election are almost in, and CBC and CTV have officially predicted a Liberal government, which means Justin Trudeau will be the Canadian prime minister once again.

As of Monday, September 20 at 10:50 p.m. the Liberals had secured or were leading in 153 ridings, compared with 119 for the Conservatives, according to CBC. For a Liberal majority, 170 seats would be needed.

In the lead up to September 20, Elections Canada warned that it may take several days to get a result, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent high volumes of special ballots and mail-in ballots.

The 44th federal election was announced by Justin Trudeau back on August 15 and the campaign lasted just 36 days in total — the minimum length permitted by law in Canada.

Previously, Canada's fixed-date election was set for October 2023.

These 7 First-Time Voter Photos Will Make You Proud To Be Canadian

They grow up so fast!

It's election day in Canada, which is already pretty exciting, but for first-time voters, it's a rite of passage.

On Monday, September 20, as Canadians took to the polls to decide the country's next federal leader, eager first-time voters and their parents took to social media to show off — and some even cast their vote ahead of election night.

Justin Trudeau Needs 170 Seats To Secure A Majority Government & Here's How It Works

It's not looking too likely.

As Canadians head to the polls to cast their vote in the 2021 federal election, you may be wondering what would happen if Justin Trudeau and the Liberals secured a majority government.

As things currently stand, a minority Liberal government is in power. To get a majority in the 44th federal election, Trudeau would need to win the vote in at least 170 ridings.

These Fake Election Signs In Ontario Are So Ridiculous We Kind Of Wish They Were Real

"More parks, lower vet bills, less stress," reads one sign. Yes, the candidate is a dog.

It's voting day for Canada's federal elections and while we're mostly familiar with who's running for office in our area, there are a few unofficial wild cards in certain ridings.

Parody election signs have been spotted all across the province of Ontario featuring candidates that are totally incapable of being any kind of minister in the caucus because they are either fictional or straight-up not human.

Joe Biden Has Kept Quiet During Canada's Federal Election & Hasn't Endorsed Anybody

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have all spoken out, though!

With Election Day in Canada finally upon us, some of the federal party leaders are getting endorsements from across the border.

While several prominent American political leaders have spoken up in the past few days, throwing their support behind certain Canadian candidates, current U.S. president Joe Biden has stayed silent.

