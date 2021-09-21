Trending Tags

canadian federal election 2021

The Canadian Election Results Didn't Change Much But It Was Worth It For The Memes Alone

"This election could have been an email."

Gints Ivuskans | Dreamstime, Know Your Meme

After 36 days of campaign promises and zingers, the Canadian federal election results are in and the country is back where it started — with a predicted Liberal minority government.

Still, while the election was disappointing for many politicians, the true winner of the night was the internet. The election memes were startlingly on point, as residents roasted everything from the results and cost of the election to PPC Candidate Brock Crocker.

The biggest talking point of the night was the fact that 2021's election results were very similar to 2019's, with a Liberal minority. One Twitter user used the Spiderman pointing meme to great effect, while Toronto-based researcher Ahmed Ali used the perfect work-from-home lingo to sum the whole thing up.

A Reddit user turned to The Simpsons to sum up Canadians and the Liberals. Given last night's success, certain party members may have a hangover like those of Barney Gumble.

from ontario

The election results mean that the Liberals are once again relying on collaborating with the NDP or the Conservatives to pass legislation, but whether Canadians will see Singh and Trudeau literally wearing a "get along" shirt is yet to be confirmed.

Another point of contention was the cost of the election, with one Twitter user expressing that they would have preferred to have kept their share of the $600 million for their own culinary benefit.

Some other internet users went a bit deeper with their meme-making, picking out the name of one Edmonton candidate and making a terrific little riddle out of it.

All said and done, Election 44 might not have been the most dramatic of elections, but at least Canada got a few laughs out of it.

PPC Candidate Brock Crocker Got Totally Roasted Last Night & Canadians Did Not Hold Back

His Conservative counterpart's name is James Cumming.😬

CrockerBrock | Twitter, CrockerBrock | Twitter

PPC candidate for Edmonton-Centre Brock Crocker captured the attention of the internet during Canada's federal election results on Monday night, thanks to his particularly distinctive name.

As the votes were being counted in the riding on September 20, Canadians flocked to social media to discuss the People's Party representative.

Doug Ford Just Congratulated Trudeau & Is Urging Unity After The 'Divisive Election'

He also addressed concerns about the vaccine certificate coming this week.

fordnation | Twitter

Premier Doug Ford is urging unity following the federal election that took place on September 20.

In a statement on Tuesday, the premier congratulated Trudeau and the rest of the federal leaders for campaigning for important issues.

Justin Trudeau Is Back As Prime Minister But He Says His Beard Isn't Coming Back With Him

Bye, bye, beard!

@alexmelki | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Now that the results of the election have come in, Justin Trudeau is prime minister again and we got details about what really matters: his facial hair.

The newly re-elected prime minister spent the morning after election night in his riding of Papineau and stopped by the Jarry subway station in Montreal to meet people and take plenty of selfies.

Students In Canada Had Their Own Fake Election & The Results Are Wildly Different

Young people have a very different idea of what this country should look like!

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram

Canada's official voting age is 18, but that didn't stop students around the country from holding their own fake Canadian federal election with very different results.

According to CIVIX, a non-partisan organization dedicated to increasing voting habits and participation in young people, over 740,000 votes were cast at over 5,000 schools around the country this year to show what Canada would look like if only the youth could vote.

