The Canadian Election Results Didn't Change Much But It Was Worth It For The Memes Alone
"This election could have been an email."
After 36 days of campaign promises and zingers, the Canadian federal election results are in and the country is back where it started — with a predicted Liberal minority government.
Still, while the election was disappointing for many politicians, the true winner of the night was the internet. The election memes were startlingly on point, as residents roasted everything from the results and cost of the election to PPC Candidate Brock Crocker.
The biggest talking point of the night was the fact that 2021's election results were very similar to 2019's, with a Liberal minority. One Twitter user used the Spiderman pointing meme to great effect, while Toronto-based researcher Ahmed Ali used the perfect work-from-home lingo to sum the whole thing up.
A Reddit user turned to The Simpsons to sum up Canadians and the Liberals. Given last night's success, certain party members may have a hangover like those of Barney Gumble.
The election results mean that the Liberals are once again relying on collaborating with the NDP or the Conservatives to pass legislation, but whether Canadians will see Singh and Trudeau literally wearing a "get along" shirt is yet to be confirmed.
Another point of contention was the cost of the election, with one Twitter user expressing that they would have preferred to have kept their share of the $600 million for their own culinary benefit.
estimated cost of this election at about $610 million...we could've all had 16 bucks. i could'a bought an expensive sandwich— grahamclark (@grahamclark) 1632199296.0
Some other internet users went a bit deeper with their meme-making, picking out the name of one Edmonton candidate and making a terrific little riddle out of it.
How much crock could a brock crocker crock If a brock crocker could brock crock https://t.co/elt6HBZq4E— Sir Mackenzie Bowell (@Sir Mackenzie Bowell) 1632157514.0
All said and done, Election 44 might not have been the most dramatic of elections, but at least Canada got a few laughs out of it.