Students In Canada Had Their Own Fake Election & The Results Are Wildly Different

Young people have a very different idea of what this country should look like!

Canada's official voting age is 18, but that didn't stop students around the country from holding their own fake Canadian federal election with very different results.

According to CIVIX, a non-partisan organization dedicated to increasing voting habits and participation in young people, over 740,000 votes were cast at over 5,000 schools around the country this year to show what Canada would look like if only the youth could vote.

One of the only similarities is admittedly the biggest, and that's that the Liberals won a minority in this fake student election — the same result that happened in real life. It's a much slimmer minority, however; rather than the projected 158 seats on 32.2% of the vote,

Other than that, the biggest change is in the vote share for the NDP. In real life, the party is projected to win 34 seats with 17.7% of the country's vote. In the student vote, however, they won 107 seats with nearly 30% of the vote.

The Conservatives have the worst difference between real election and fake election, dropping from 119 seats in real life to just 91. The Bloc also won fewer seats in the student election but the Greens did make a gain — winning three seats instead of the two they won in real life.

Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole and Jagmeet Singh all won their ridings in the fake election, but Annamie Paul and Yves-François Blanchet would not be in parliament if the student vote had played out for real.

The CIVIX website has a full breakdown of these student results, and Canadians can even check out which party would've won in their own riding if students had their way!

