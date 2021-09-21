PPC Candidate Brock Crocker Got Totally Roasted Last Night & Canadians Did Not Hold Back
His Conservative counterpart's name is James Cumming.😬
PPC candidate for Edmonton-Centre Brock Crocker captured the attention of the internet during Canada's federal election results on Monday night, thanks to his particularly distinctive name.
As the votes were being counted in the riding on September 20, Canadians flocked to social media to discuss the People's Party representative.
Alberta journalist Jason Markusoff was one of the first people to draw attention to Crocker's unusual name online, taking to Twitter to say, "PPC's candidate in Edmonton-Centre is named Brock Crocker. I just wanted to share that with everybody."
No way “Brock Crocker” is a real name. https://t.co/4CQ9oAoUO0— Andrea Burkhart (@Andrea Burkhart) 1632196113.0
Some people appeared to be in total disbelief, with one person taking to Twitter to comment, "[There's] no way "Brock Crocker" is a real name."
COME ON WHO NAMES THEIR CHILD BROCK CROCKER. https://t.co/xoEK4DCU61— Long Spoons (@Long Spoons) 1632198892.0
Another social media user shared a similar sentiment, writing, "COME ON WHO NAMES THEIR CHILD BROCK CROCKER."
The funniest thing so far about the CBC election coverage is seeing these PPC randos with weird names like Brock Cr… https://t.co/R1sgVZ6A1d— Jesse Hawken (@Jesse Hawken) 1632190843.0
Another pointed out that other PPC representatives have pretty amusing names too, including Brad Grandy, who ran as a candidate in Cape Breton this year.
How much crock could a brock crocker crock If a brock crocker could brock crock https://t.co/elt6HBZq4E— Sir Mackenzie Bowell (@Sir Mackenzie Bowell) 1632157514.0
According to the Edmonton Journal, Crocker had secured just 2,037 votes in total as of Tuesday morning.
The race for the Edmonton-Centre seat was pretty hot between the Liberal and Conservative candidates though, who'd received 15,454 and 15, 318 votes respectively, as of September 21.
Crocker wasn't the only one running in the riding with a somewhat amusing name. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that his Conservative counterpart is called James Cumming — and you probably imagine the jokes that followed.