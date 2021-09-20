Here's How To Watch Canada's 2021 Federal Election Results Live Wherever You Are
Keep up to date online, via the TV or radio. 🇨🇦
Tonight is the night, Canada — or at least it might be. Regardless of when the results drop, here's everything you need to know about where to watch Canada's election unfold.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased number of mail-in ballots, Elections Canada has warned that it may take days for a clear winner to be announced.
Whether you'll be anxiously refreshing the results non-stop, or whether you'd prefer to just check in every now and again, there are plenty of ways to keep up to date with what's happening.
Online
Throughout the day on Monday, September 20, and beyond, Narcity Canada will be sharing key updates from across the country. You can find all major stories and election coverage here.
If you want to track every election result, both in your local riding and nationally, you can follow the CBC's live federal results page. Here, you can watch every seat roll in from wherever you are in the world.
CTV News is also running an interactive election results map, so you can take a look at which parties are leading and where. Global News has something similar.
If you're looking for a more low-key experience, Maclean's coverage is promising to deliver "Canada's most relaxing results." It's "relative silence and a bit of ASMR" and features live-colouring of each seat as it is won. You can even print the results map and colour along with the livestream.
TV
CBC's Canada Votes 2021: Election Night special will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday and will be led by chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton. It will feature on-the-ground reactions at party headquarters and in key candidate ridings.
There will be live coverage on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and on YouTube for those who are not in Canada.
CBC's next-day analysis and updates will begin at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with Canada Votes 2021: Morning Live.
CTV's Lisa LaFlamme will lead the network's live election special CTV NEWS: ELECTION 2021 from 6:30 p.m. ET. You can find it on CTV, the CTV News Channel, BNN Bloomberg, CTV.ca and the CTV News apps.
Radio
If you're cutting down on screen time, CBC Radio will have special election coverage from 7 p.m. ET on Radio One and the CBC Listen App.
However you decide to keep track of what's happening, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual. Happy election day, Canada!
