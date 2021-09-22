Trending Tags

Maxime Bernier Dragged Every Party Leader Post-Election & Says The PPC Is The 'Only Winner'

"O'Toole ran as a leftist. He did worse than Scheer."

@hon.maximebernier | Instagram, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier isn't holding back after Canada's federal election results, taking to Twitter to roast each of his competitors one-by-one.

On September 22, two days after the election results were first projected, Bernier shared his own "summary of election results."

He took aim at the Liberal leader and prime minister first, saying that Trudeau "wasted $600M to win a majority. He didn't."

Bernier then went for Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, writing, "O'Toole ran as a leftist. He did worse than Scheer."

The PPC leader then went for the Greens, the NDP and the Bloc Québécois, saying, "The Greens collapsed. Bloc and NDP did not gain any ground."

He was more positive about his own party's performance at the polls, though. While they failed to gain any seats, he said, "PPC almost tripled its support. We're the only winners!"

Throughout the election campaign, many of the federal leaders have delivered harsh zingers about (and to!) one another. Bernier even referred to Trudeau as a "fascist psychopath."

Edmonton-Centre PPC candidate Brock Crocker also got totally roasted on election night and Canadians didn't hold back their opinions on his name. Yikes!

