Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Oshawa PPC Candidate Charged After Refusing To Show Proof Of Vaccination At Tim Hortons

He called it his "Rosa Parks moment."

Oshawa PPC Candidate Charged After Refusing To Show Proof Of Vaccination At Tim Hortons
DarrylMackiePPC | Twitter, Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Oshawa PPC candidate Darryl Mackie got himself in some hot water Wednesday morning after refusing to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask at his local Tim Hortons.

Durham Regional Police told Narcity they received a call yesterday just before 10 a.m. regarding Mackie at an Oshawa Tim Hortons because he refused to wear a mask or show his vaccination status.

Police say on arrival, "Mackie refused to leave when directed by the Tim Hortons employee" and was charged with trespassing.

Mackie took to Twitter, calling the incident his "Rosa Parks" moment.

Mackie explained his side of the story, saying he was going to his local Tim Hortons "to order a coffee and have a seat and read a book (or talk with friends) in non-compliance with the vaccine passport (this has nothing to do with masking)," adding "I will never wear the mask that battle is already in the past for me."

Mackie's refusal to wear a mask or show his vaccine certificate or leave the premises was the issue for employees at the Tim Hortons. However, Mackie highlights a different issue in his statement.

"This is about segregation based on my religious exemption to this vaccine. I cannot change my religion like I cannot change my skin colour or my sex. Some people change theirs I cannot! That is why this is my 'Rosa Parks' moment."

The Oshawa PPC candidate also disclosed he was dealing with "racist attacks" because of his stance.

"I am taking a lot of racist attacks, belittling my faith, for my stance. "You're a white boy...so privileged... you cannot be oppressed etc.) What identifiable group is most murdered and persecuted across the world? That's right Christians by a country Mile!"

Mackies says all he asks is that his "religious exemption be respected and upheld according to the Ontario Human rights Code & Immunization Act and other Laws."

He adds, "Anyone who truly knows me [knows] my faith is very important to me!"

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Resto Pauses Indoor Dining Until Vaccine Certificate Debate Calms Down

The owner is also visually impaired and finds vaccine certificates "very difficult to read."

@torontopizzeria | Instagram, Frank's Pizza House | Google Maps

Toronto's well-loved pizza joint, Frank's Pizza House, announced on Instagram that they will be closing indoor dining at their restaurant and opting for take-out and delivery six days a week.

Owner Giorgio Taverniti told Narcity he decided to pause indoor dining on the opening day of vaccine certificates in Ontario because he doesn't "think people are ready right now."

Keep Reading Show less

Doug Ford's Daughter Goes On Another Rant About Vaccines & Slams The Elections (VIDEO)

Krista Ford Haynes is spreading controversial messages once again.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

The 2021 Federal Election took place on September 20 with Justin Trudeau winning a Liberal minority government, and the following morning Premier Doug Ford's daughter Krista Ford Haynes had some things to say on her Instagram.

"Good morning, everyone. Happy Tuesday. As we could have all expected, the Liberal government won last night with a minority government," said Haynes in a video posted to Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's ​Vaccine Passport Can Be Saved On Your Phone & Here's How I Did It In 5 Minutes

A new tool lets you store your vaccine certificate as an image, a PDF file, or as a card in your Apple Wallet.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity, Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Starting Wednesday, September 22, Ontarians are expected to show their proof of vaxx to enter certain non-essential businesses and settings. However, because enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes won't come into effect in the province until October 22, a team of volunteer software engineers and medical professionals created a tool that lets you store your proof of vaccination on your phone with a QR code.

"No personal data is sent to the internet. [The] QR code is for verification only, with no personal info," the team behind the tool told CTV News.

Keep Reading Show less

11-Year-Old Sudbury Boy Is Missing & Police Are Asking For Help To Find Him

Police are requesting public assistance.

SudburyPolice | Twitter

Sudbury Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy named Phoenix Berti and are now asking for the public's help.

Police reported the boy missing in a tweet at 11:24 p.m. on Monday night.

Keep Reading Show less