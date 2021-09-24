An Oakville Resto Posted A Notice Saying It Welcomes Diners Who Aren't Vaccinated
Businesses that don't comply with Ontario's vaccine certificate program risk facing a hefty fine.
Italian restaurant Zucchinis Cucina in Oakville says they will be allowing unvaccinated patrons to dine with them despite the new vaccine certificate program in Ontario.
The restaurant took to Instagram on Thursday, September 23, and posted a picture of a sign announcing that they do not discriminate "against any customer based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinated or unvaccinated."
In the caption, the restaurant wrote, "This is not about being "anti-vaxx" / "pro-vaxx" but indeed about being a patriot and citizen of our country."
Ontario's vaccine certificate program started on September 22 and requires all patrons to show proof of vaccination and a piece of photo ID before dining indoors and entering other public spaces.
Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, said that any establishment that refuses to adhere to the policy will face immediate consequences in a COVID-19 update last week.
Businesses and organizations that fail to comply with the province's proof of vaccination policy can face a $1,000 fine or a maximum penalty of up to $10 million based on prosecution under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).
Zucchinis Cucina posted a picture on Instagram with Chris Saccoccia, also known as Chris Sky, a well-known anti-mask protestor, on the same day with the caption "Thanks for the support and leading us! 🇨🇦 @chrissky83 #justsayno #novaxpassports #freedomofchoice #unitednoncompliance."
Narcity reached out to the restaurant for comment but did not hear back before this story was published.
