Ontario's Vaccine Certificate Program Comes With Fines Of $750 Or More If You Break Rules
Proof of vaccination will be required at most establishments starting September 22.
Ontario is officially getting vaccine certificates next week, with the program launching on Wednesday, September 22.
Starting then, Ontarians will have to provide proof of vaccination to enter establishments like restaurants, movie theatres, and live sporting and music events. While there are some settings where you won't have to whip out your certificate, there will be fines and penalties for violating the rules.
Ontario is taking action to confront the Delta-driven fourth wave and encourage more eligible individuals to get th… https://t.co/0K6CPpQqBC— Christine Elliott (@Christine Elliott) 1631641185.0
Under the Ontario government's regulations for the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA), individuals can be fined $750 for failing to comply with the screening process or for providing fake documents.
Businesses and organizations that fail to meet the requirements regarding proof of identification and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 can be fined $1,000.
Under the ROA, obstructing staff members from doing their job of ensuring you meet entry requirements for a setting may even lead to charges.
Minister of Health Christine Elliott told reporters during a COVID-19 update on September 14 that bylaw enforcement officers will be available to ensure everyone is conforming to the vax pass rules.
Businesses dealing with harassment or threats of violence are encouraged to call 911.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- This Is How Ontario Plans To Enforce The New Vaccine Certificate ... ›
- Everything You Need To Know About Ontario's Vaccine Certificate ... ›
- Ontario Vaccine Certificates Have 2 Valid Medical Exemptions ... ›