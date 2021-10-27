Trending Tags

Fake Vaccine Passports Were Allegedly Being Sold In Ontario & Police Have Charged A Man

Pierre Patry, 27, is facing nine charges.

Fake Vaccine Passports Were Allegedly Being Sold In Ontario & Police Have Charged A Man
Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

A Gatineau man has been arrested for allegedly making and selling fake vaccine certificates in Ontario and Quebec.

On Monday, October 25, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) arrested 27-year-old Pierre Patry as part of a fraud investigation that began in September. In a news release issued on Tuesday, OPS officials wrote that their Organized Fraud Unit laid nine charges against Patry for "several fraud-related offences."

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the "extensive and complex" investigation. Patry has been charged with:

  • Two counts of uttering a forged document
  • Two counts of forgery
  • Two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
  • Laundering proceeds of crime
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Though Patry has already been released, he's scheduled to appear in court. Police say further charges may be laid, and have warned people about the criminal consequences of selling, buying, using, or deliberately accepting false vaccine passports or certificates.

"Offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Participating in such offences puts everybody at risk and fragilizes our community's public health," officials wrote in the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

