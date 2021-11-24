Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

2 People Have Been Charged After An Ontario COVID-19 Vaccine System 'Security Breach'

A government employee has been charged.

2 People Have Been Charged After An Ontario COVID-19 Vaccine System 'Security Breach'
Plus69 | Dreamstime, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Two people have been arrested and charged "in relation to a security breach of the COVID-19 immunization system," according to OPP.

Ontarians reported receiving scam messages after accessing services through the COVID-19 vaccine system to book appointments or access vaccine certificates, according to reports made to the Ontario government earlier this week.

OPP was asked to investigate the security breach on November 17.

A spokesperson for the solicitor general confirmed to Narcity that, "the government has received reports of spam text messages from a number of individuals who have scheduled appointments or accessed vaccine certificates through the COVID-19 immunization system."

"Ontarians should be aware these texts are financial in nature and that the government will never conduct a financial transaction through these methods."

On November 22, OPP cybercrime investigations teams used search warrants in Quebec and Ottawa to seize "several devices, computers and laptops," which led to two individuals being arrested and charged, one of whom was a government employee.

Ayoub Sayid, 21, from Gloucester, Ontario who works for the ministry of government and consumer services' vaccine contact centre was "arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Computer contrary to s. 342.1 (1)(c) of the Criminal Code."

Rahim Abdu, 22, from Quebec, was arrested and charged for the same charges with the help of Sûreté du Québec for "Unauthorized Use of a Computer contrary to s. 342.1 (1)(c) of the Criminal Code," according to OPP.

Both individuals have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court. OPP is warning the public to "be suspicious of any text messages requesting financial or private information."

From Your Site Articles

6 Countries You Can Travel To Right Now That Have 'Low' Or 'Moderate' Levels Of COVID-19

These spots are considered among the safest when it comes to COVID-19.👇✈️

Xantana | Dreamstime, Mykyta Starychenko | Dreamstime

If you're ready for a vacation abroad and don't know where to begin, this could help you out. These six countries are considered among the safest in the world right now when it comes to COVID-19 and they actually look pretty dreamy, too!

When travelling overseas during the pandemic, it's important to consider the COVID-19 situation at your destination, as well as at home, before you book any tickets.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone In Ontario Woke Up To Find A Stranger In Their Bedroom & Police Are Investigating

The man fled through the back door when discovered.

Ken Lund | Flickr

Police are investigating after a man was discovered inside of a stranger's home.

On November 20, a homeowner in Norfolk County woke up to find a strange male in their bedroom, who was definitely not invited, holding a flashlight.

Keep Reading Show less

Over 60% Of Canadians Say They Won't Invite Unvaxxed Family & Friends Over For The Holidays

Meanwhile, less than half of Americans don't plan on inviting unvaccinated people over.

krakenimages | Unsplash, Troy T | Unsplash

According to a new survey, over half of Canadians said they won't invite unvaccinated people over this holiday season.

Leger's North American Tracker survey about if Canadians and Americans plan to associate with unvaccinated family members and friends during the holiday season this year was released on November 23, and the results really vary between the two countries.

Keep Reading Show less

The TTC's CEO Was Booed & Heckled Out Of A Subway Station By Protestors Last Night

The public meeting turned into chaos.

Google Maps

A public meet-and-greet with TTC CEO Rick Leary and Councillor Brad Bradford appeared to go off the rails Monday night after a crowd of protestors swarmed the two men.

The meeting, which was promoted to help the company's head connect with transit riders, descended into chaos after protestors piled into the Main Street subway station, where the talk took place.

Keep Reading Show less