COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open For Ontario Children 5 To 11 Starting Tomorrow
Here's how to book.
Ontario is gearing up to make vaccination available for children 5 to 11 years old across the province, and bookings will start on Tuesday.
This follows the recent news of Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old on November 19.
On November 23 at 8 a.m., people will be able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine for their children aged 5 to 11 "through a variety of channels including the COVID-19 vaccination portal and contact centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating pharmacies which individuals can find on Ontario's website using the pharmacy locator, and select primary care providers," according to a press release.
Children born in 2016 are the youngest eligible children who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine and are required to be turning five before 2022.
The Ontario government estimates one million children in the newly approved age range are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and it is expecting "to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government."
Christine Elliott, minister of health, says, "the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 is exciting news for families and represents a bright light at the end of the tunnel."
"Offering the protection of the vaccine to children aged five to 11 is a significant milestone in Ontario's fight against COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season. We continue to encourage all Ontarians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities."
According to the Ontario government, vaccinating the younger demographic will help "keep the province's schools safer and open for in-person learning as more people move indoors and attend family gatherings during the colder months this winter."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.