Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open For Ontario Children 5 To 11 Starting Tomorrow

Here's how to book.

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Open For Ontario Children 5 To 11 Starting Tomorrow
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Ontario is gearing up to make vaccination available for children 5 to 11 years old across the province, and bookings will start on Tuesday.

This follows the recent news of Health Canada's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old on November 19.

On November 23 at 8 a.m., people will be able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine for their children aged 5 to 11 "through a variety of channels including the COVID-19 vaccination portal and contact centre, directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating pharmacies which individuals can find on Ontario's website using the pharmacy locator, and select primary care providers," according to a press release.

Children born in 2016 are the youngest eligible children who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine and are required to be turning five before 2022.

The Ontario government estimates one million children in the newly approved age range are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and it is expecting "to receive 1,076,000 doses of the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government."

Christine Elliott, minister of health, says, "the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged five to 11 is exciting news for families and represents a bright light at the end of the tunnel."

"Offering the protection of the vaccine to children aged five to 11 is a significant milestone in Ontario's fight against COVID-19 in advance of the holiday season. We continue to encourage all Ontarians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities."

According to the Ontario government, vaccinating the younger demographic will help "keep the province's schools safer and open for in-person learning as more people move indoors and attend family gatherings during the colder months this winter."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Investigates What's Up With Its COVID-19 Vax Portal After Reports Of Scam Texts

The government is "aggressively" investigating these reports.

Alex Arsenych | Narcity

To anyone who recently scheduled an appointment through Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine portal, beware of any weird texts that pop up on your phone.

Right now, Ontario is investigating after some Ontarians report that they got a scam text sent to their phone after booking through the vaccine portal.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Top Doc Gave Her Recommendation On If Vaccine Mandates Will Include Kids Under 12

Dr. Theresa Tam said Canada is "one of the first countries that have been privileged" to get doses for kids.

@albertahealthservices | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

The country's top doctor has revealed where the government stands on the vaccine mandate in Canada being applied to kids that are younger than 12 years old.

During a conference about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being approved for kids 5 to 11 years old on November 19, Dr. Theresa Tam was asked to give her recommendation on if federal vaccine mandates like the one for travel would apply to that age group now.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is 'Ready' To Vaccinate Children 5 To 11 & Here's What We Know So Far

Health Canada just approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 5 and up.

@celliottability | Instagram

The Ontario government has announced it is now getting prepared to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old against COVID-19.

As of November 19, Health Canada gave the green light for the Pfizer vaccine to be given to this age group. Following that announcement, Christine Elliott, Ontario's minister of health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones put out a statement for how this will play out in Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Approved For Kids Aged 5 To 11 By Health Canada

This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in Canada for kids under 12 years old.

Lisa Ferdinando / U.S. Secretary of Defense | Flickr

The Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old was just officially approved for use in Canada.

On November 19, Health Canada announced that it has authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine — aka Comirnaty — in children 5 to 11 years of age, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for use in the age group in the country.

Keep Reading Show less