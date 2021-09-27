Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
covid-19 vaccine

Toronto Public Health Is Prepping To Vax Children Between Ages 5 & 11 Against COVID-19

They're still waiting on Health Canada's approval though.

Toronto Public Health Is Prepping To Vax Children Between Ages 5 & 11 Against COVID-19
Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime

The City announced that Toronto Public Health (TPH) is getting ready to vaccinate children between five and 11 years old and created a COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Group.

That being said, they are still waiting upon the approval from Health Canada as well as the receipt of vaccination for these kids from Ontario's Ministry of Health. According to the City, there are about 200,000 kids between ages 5 to 11 who are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"In Canada, the Government of Canada is responsible for obtaining the supply of COVID-19 vaccines," the September 27 release stated. "[T]he Ontario Ministry of Health has responsibility for distributing the vaccines and administering them to priority groups established under the Province's framework."

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization gives out the recommendations for how COVID-19 vaxxes are administered, while TPH is tasked with supporting the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and scheduling how they're distributed.

"Providing vaccinations for all who are eligible, including children and youth, will help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in our community and allow children to participate in activities that benefit their health and well-being," city officials wrote.

Global News reports that Pfizer Canada is working to give Health Canada data that shows how its vaccine will work for children and said its research demonstrates that its product works for this age demographic.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Health Canada Is Recalling A Hand Sanitizer Due To 'Serious' Health Risks

The company's product licence has also been suspended.

Health Canada

Health Canada has just issued a recall on a hand sanitizer, and you'll definitely want to double-check your products.

According to the government, the product licence for Haywick Industries's PURE75 gel hand sanitizer has been suspended due to the presence of methanol.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Wants The US & Other Countries To Accept Mixed Vaccine Doses So Canadians Can Travel

Dr. Theresa Tam also had advice for Canadians looking to travel internationally.

@yvrairport | Instagram

Canada is trying to get the U.S. and other countries around the world to recognize people who have received mixed vaccine doses as fully vaccinated so they can travel.

Speaking at a press conference about COVID-19 on September 24, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam revealed that Canada has been engaging with the U.S. and other countries that are top destinations for Canadians and presenting the country's data about the effectiveness of mixed doses.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Top Doctor Calls For Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines In Schools For Kids 12 & Up

The recommendation will be made next week.

Google Maps

Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is recommending that Ontario require COVID-19 vaccination for students who are eligible based on their age or year of birth.

Children who are 12 years old and older are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, so students in grades six and up would need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend classes if the province were to follow through on de Villa's recommendation.

Keep Reading Show less

Alberta's Top Doctor Warns Against Hosting 'Dangerous' COVID-19 Spreader Events

Severe illness or even death is "an absolutely likely outcome."

YourAlberta | YouTube

Alberta's top doctor has a warning for residents as the province continues to struggle with rising cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, September 23, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke at a press conference and addressed unconfirmed reports that a group of people gathered in a "deliberate attempt to acquire COVID-19 in order to develop post-infection immunity."

Keep Reading Show less