Toronto Reports 2 Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Elections Canada Polling Stations
"TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms."
Toronto Public Health is looking into two potential COVID-19 exposures at Elections Canada polling stations.
The polling stations in question were at Kingston Road United Church at 975 Kingston Rd. and Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St Clair Ave. E., according to a statement from TPH.
While TPH says the risk to the public is low, they are still "advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms."
TPH says the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Presteign Heights Elementary polling station on September 20 from 9:30 a.m. until voting and counting were finished.
TPH has contacted all high-risk contacts however, as "a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended this station to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after their last visit during the listed time period. If symptoms develop, please seek testing and self-isolate."
TPH is also reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Kingston Road United Church polling station on September 11 and 12 from anywhere between 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
"TPH recommends that people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms visit the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 self-assessment tool for recommendations."