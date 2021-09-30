Trending Tags

Toronto Reports 2 Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Elections Canada Polling Stations

"TPH is advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms."

Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime, @electionscan_e | Instagram

Toronto Public Health is looking into two potential COVID-19 exposures at Elections Canada polling stations.

The polling stations in question were at Kingston Road United Church at 975 Kingston Rd. and Presteign Heights Elementary School at 2570 St Clair Ave. E., according to a statement from TPH.

While TPH says the risk to the public is low, they are still "advising everyone who attended these settings to self-monitor and seek immediate testing if they develop COVID-19 symptoms."

TPH says the public may have been exposed to COVID-19 at the Presteign Heights Elementary polling station on September 20 from 9:30 a.m. until voting and counting were finished.

TPH has contacted all high-risk contacts however, as "a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended this station to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after their last visit during the listed time period. If symptoms develop, please seek testing and self-isolate."

TPH is also reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Kingston Road United Church polling station on September 11 and 12 from anywhere between 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

"TPH recommends that people who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms visit the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 self-assessment tool for recommendations."

Toronto Public Health Is Prepping To Vax Children Between Ages 5 & 11 Against COVID-19

They're still waiting on Health Canada's approval though.

Chandra Ramsurrun | Dreamstime

The City announced that Toronto Public Health (TPH) is getting ready to vaccinate children between five and 11 years old and created a COVID-19 Vaccination Planning Group.

That being said, they are still waiting upon the approval from Health Canada as well as the receipt of vaccination for these kids from Ontario's Ministry of Health. According to the City, there are about 200,000 kids between ages 5 to 11 who are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Toronto's Top Doctor Calls For Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines In Schools For Kids 12 & Up

The recommendation will be made next week.

Google Maps

Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, is recommending that Ontario require COVID-19 vaccination for students who are eligible based on their age or year of birth.

Children who are 12 years old and older are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, so students in grades six and up would need to show proof of vaccination in order to attend classes if the province were to follow through on de Villa's recommendation.

A Human West Nile Virus Case Was Just Reported In Toronto & It's The First In 2021

TPH is warning people to take precautions.

Samir Iskander | Dreamstime, Jon Bilous | Dreamstime

Toronto Public Health just announced a human case of West Nile virus has been found in Toronto for the first time this year.

In a news release on Thursday, TPH said it has "received a positive laboratory report confirming Toronto's first reported case of West Nile virus in 2021 in an adult resident."

Some Unvaccinated Torontonians Would Get Vaxxed For Money Or A Paid Day Off

A Toronto Public Health survey has found some interesting vaccination motivators.

Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Penny for your shots? A recent Toronto Public Health survey revealed what it would take for unvaccinated Torontonians to change their mind and get the vaccine, and cash is definitely on the list of motivators.

In collaboration with market research company IPSOS, the COVID-19 vaccine survey polled 1,203 Torontonians between July 30 and August 10 and found that 8 in 10 respondents were vaccinated. Fourteen percent of the respondents were vaccine-hesitant; 6% of them said they will definitely not receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and 8% of them were unsure if they'll get one in the future.

