Canadians Will Be ‘Refused Entry’ To Some Polling Stations If They Don’t Wear A Face Mask
Elections Canada says this does not contradict the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.👇
Canadian voters may be "refused entry" to some polling stations if they are not wearing a mask on September 20, Elections Canada has confirmed.
In the FAQ section of its website, the non-partisan government agency explains that electors must wear a face covering inside polling stations where required by the province, territory, region or landlord leasing the space. Masks will be provided to electors who do not bring their own.
Voters are encouraged to wear a face covering "even in places where a province, territory or region does not require them."
Elections workers, candidates and candidates' representatives must wear masks in all polling stations to "lead by example" and to help maintain the "safest environment possible."
The agency says that individuals who refuse to wear a mask where masks are required will not be allowed to enter the polling station.
It adds that while section 3 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the right to vote, "it does not guarantee access to any particular method of voting."
"Elections Canada must balance the values underlying the individual right to vote with its mandate to provide safe and accessible voting services to electors," it concludes.
Canadians who are unable to wear a mask for medical reasons will not be required to do so. Proof of exemption will not be required in most places, either.
Elections Canada has confirmed that a number of COVID-19 public health measures will be in place on September 20, including physical distancing, hand sanitizing stations and single-use pencils.
