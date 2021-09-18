You Can Register To Vote Just By Walking Into A Polling Station On Election Day With ID

Trending Tags

Being registered prior to election day isn't a requirement to be able to vote.

If you're planning to cast your ballot but aren't registered yet, you can register to vote in Canada at your local polling station on election day.

To vote in the federal election, you need to be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on election day, and be able to prove your identity and address.

Registration is available at your polling station on election day, which is Monday, September 20, and you can find out which place to go to by entering your postal code online or calling 1-800-463-6868.

To make the process at the polls faster, you can enter your information online, print a registration certificate that's pre-filled with your information and bring it with you.

It is required that you prove your identity and address. There are three ways to do that, depending on what type of ID you have and if you have ID at all.

You can show your driver's licence or any other card issued by a federal, provincial, territorial or local Canadian government that has your photo, name and current address.

Another option is to show two pieces of ID, both of which must have your name and at least one of which must have your current address. This can be your voter information card, bank statement, utility bill, student ID card and more.

If you don't have ID, you can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

To check if you're registered to vote with your current address, you can use the Online Voter Registration Service or call 1-800-463-6868.

