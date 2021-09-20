Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
canadian federal election 2021

Joe Biden Has Kept Quiet During Canada's Federal Election & Hasn't Endorsed Anybody

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have all spoken out, though!

Joe Biden Has Kept Quiet During Canada's Federal Election & Hasn't Endorsed Anybody
@joebiden | Instagram

With Election Day in Canada finally upon us, some of the federal party leaders are getting endorsements from across the border.

While several prominent American political leaders have spoken up in the past few days, throwing their support behind certain Canadian candidates, current U.S. president Joe Biden has stayed silent.

Despite his seemingly strong bromance and close alignment in values with current PM Justin Trudeau, Biden has not officially endorsed him.

However, we don't think there is necessarily any bad blood between the two over this since Trudeau refused to reveal who he wanted to win the U.S. election last year.

So far ahead of the federal election, Trudeau has been endorsed by former U.S. President Barack Obama and politician Hillary Clinton, who both praised his leadership.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also received a special endorsement on Friday, September 17, from Sen. Bernie Sanders who said on Twitter that "There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need. That's why I support the NDP and Jagmeet Singh."

If you are planning to watch the election results live on September 20, you can do so either online, by television, or by radio.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Here's When Election Results Will Start Coming In Across Canada

You may need to be a little patient!

Photopal604 | Dreamstime, @bagelpapa | Instagram

It's Election Day In Canada, and if you're wondering when election results will start to come in, you may be surprised to hear that it could take a few days.

According to Elections Canada, all ballots except for mail-in ballots will be counted on election night, and preliminary results will be posted right away.

Keep Reading Show less

Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides To Help Canadians Cast Their Votes On Election Day

There's still some time before the polls close!

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Ifeelstock | Dreamstime

It's election day in Canada, and Uber is offering a way to help get people to the polls.

The ride-sharing program is giving out a code that'll save you up to $5 on each trip while the poll stations remain open, according to an email sent to Narcity from the company.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How To Watch Canada's 2021 Federal Election Results Live Wherever You Are

Keep up to date online, via the TV or radio. 🇨🇦

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

Tonight is the night, Canada — or at least it might be. Regardless of when the results drop, here's everything you need to know about where to watch Canada's election unfold.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and an increased number of mail-in ballots, Elections Canada has warned that it may take days for a clear winner to be announced.

Keep Reading Show less

Election Day Voting In Toronto Is Currently Causing Massive Lines Across The City (PHOTOS)

Some people claim they are waiting over an hour.

dawnpassmore | Twitter, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Election Day voting in Toronto appears to be in full throttle with long lineups being spotted across the city.

Voters across the 6ix took to Twitter on Monday morning to report on the lengthy wait times with some claiming they waited as long as 75 minutes to cast their ballot.

Keep Reading Show less