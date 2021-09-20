Joe Biden Has Kept Quiet During Canada's Federal Election & Hasn't Endorsed Anybody
Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have all spoken out, though!
With Election Day in Canada finally upon us, some of the federal party leaders are getting endorsements from across the border.
While several prominent American political leaders have spoken up in the past few days, throwing their support behind certain Canadian candidates, current U.S. president Joe Biden has stayed silent.
Despite his seemingly strong bromance and close alignment in values with current PM Justin Trudeau, Biden has not officially endorsed him.
However, we don't think there is necessarily any bad blood between the two over this since Trudeau refused to reveal who he wanted to win the U.S. election last year.
So far ahead of the federal election, Trudeau has been endorsed by former U.S. President Barack Obama and politician Hillary Clinton, who both praised his leadership.
Wishing my friend @JustinTrudeau the best in Canada’s upcoming election. Justin has been an effective leader and st… https://t.co/XKaeppv3P2— Barack Obama (@Barack Obama) 1631809917.0
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also received a special endorsement on Friday, September 17, from Sen. Bernie Sanders who said on Twitter that "There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need. That's why I support the NDP and Jagmeet Singh."
Canada goes to the polls Monday. There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leade… https://t.co/tG6Wx4WgpL— Bernie Sanders (@Bernie Sanders) 1631904056.0
If you are planning to watch the election results live on September 20, you can do so either online, by television, or by radio.