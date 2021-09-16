Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau Got A Shoutout From Barack Obama Ahead Of Canada's Federal Election

Obama said Trudeau "has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values."

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @adamscotti | Instagram

It seems like this friendship is alive and well because Justin Trudeau was praised by Barack Obama and the PM sent a sweet message right back.

The former president tweeted to his "friend" on September 16 and said that he's wishing Trudeau "the best" in the upcoming Canadian federal election.

"Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values, and I'm proud of the work we did together," Obama said.

Trudeau later thanked Obama for his message of support. "Progress is on the ballot — and we're going to keep fighting for it," he tweeted.

This isn't the first time that Obama has put out a tweet to support Trudeau during a Canadian federal election. He also endorsed Trudeau back in 2019 and said, "The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term."

Throughout their years as leaders and after, Trudeau and Obama have shown love and support for each other.

They even grabbed a beer together once, sitting down for a pint at a local brewery in Ontario in 2019. Trudeau went back there a year later and, of course, brought up his visit with Obama.

Dashcam Captures Toronto Woman's Disturbing Racist Encounter With An Angry Driver

A man can be seen yelling racial slurs and spitting at a woman.

Michelle Kyi | YouTube, Michelle Kyi | YouTube

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Toronto woman has posted dashcam footage of her racist encounter with an angry driver to YouTube, and she told Narcity she plans to press charges.

Toronto's Homeless Community & Encampment Supporters Protest Charges Laid By TPS

Police arrested three people today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

This morning, the Encampment Support Network Toronto (ESNTO) held a press conference outside Mayor John Tory's condo in support of "the 50+ encampment residents & defenders ticketed/charged for standing up against the City's brutal evictions," they said on Twitter.

On September 14, ESNTO informed their followers on Twitter to come down to Mayor Tory's condo on the morning of September 16. According to a news release issued on September 16, Toronto Police arrested three people today, and eight more are wanted for the protests against the clearing of the homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium back in July.

The Details Of Saskatchewan's Vaccine Passport Just Dropped & Here's Where You'll Need It

Be sure you're in the know!

Government of Saskatchewan | Facebook, Scott Prokop | Dreamstime

The details of Saskatchewan's vaccine passport are officially here after being teased just hours earlier by the province's premier.

During a press conference Thursday, September 16, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced that the province's vaccine passport is set to launch on October 1, following a rise in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

