Justin Trudeau Will Be Canada’s PM Once Again & Here’s How He Reacted (VIDEO)
Canadians have re-elected a Liberal minority government.👇🇨🇦
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau has promised to "get back to work," after winning a second minority government in Canada's 2021 federal election.
The result was first projected late on Monday evening by CBC and CTV News. By Tuesday morning, the Liberals had secured or were leading in 158 ridings, compared with 119 for the Conservatives.
Trudeau and his party have fallen short of a majority government though, as at least 170 seats are needed to secure this outcome.
“You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days… https://t.co/OtA33JnucV— CPAC (@CPAC) 1632202833.0
Reacting to the result in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trudeau told Canadians, "You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead, and my friends, that's exactly what we are ready to do."
The PM acknowledged that Canadians "don't want to hear any more talk of elections and politics, but you want us to concentrate on the work that is necessary for you."
"You just want to get back to the things you love, not worry about this pandemic, or about an election, that you just want to know that your members of parliament of all stripes will have your back through this crisis. And beyond," he said.
The Liberal leader also took a moment to thank everybody involved in making the election happen, including "the other parties and their families," Elections Canada staff, volunteers and everybody who voted. Trudeau also shouted-out his mom, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and his kids, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.
Thank you, Canada — for casting your vote, for putting your trust in the Liberal team, for choosing a brighter futu… https://t.co/uE0fm6teJ3— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1632202299.0
"Let us not forget the past and the dark days we have come through together, but let us still more look to the future, and all that is still to come and all that we have still to build together," he said. "Let us feel the warmth of a new dawn and above all, let us seize the promise of a brand new day."
Heading into the race, the Liberal Party held 155 seats, while the Conservatives held 119. The Bloc Quebecois and the NDP held 32,and 24 respectively, while the Green Party had two. There were five Independents and one vacancy.