Justin Trudeau Will Be Canada’s PM Once Again & Here’s How He Reacted (VIDEO)

Canadians have re-elected a Liberal minority government.👇🇨🇦

CBC News | YouTube

Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau has promised to "get back to work," after winning a second minority government in Canada's 2021 federal election.

The result was first projected late on Monday evening by CBC and CTV News. By Tuesday morning, the Liberals had secured or were leading in 158 ridings, compared with 119 for the Conservatives.

Trudeau and his party have fallen short of a majority government though, as at least 170 seats are needed to secure this outcome.

Reacting to the result in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trudeau told Canadians, "You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get Canada through this pandemic and to the brighter days ahead, and my friends, that's exactly what we are ready to do."

The PM acknowledged that Canadians "don't want to hear any more talk of elections and politics, but you want us to concentrate on the work that is necessary for you."

"You just want to get back to the things you love, not worry about this pandemic, or about an election, that you just want to know that your members of parliament of all stripes will have your back through this crisis. And beyond," he said.

The Liberal leader also took a moment to thank everybody involved in making the election happen, including "the other parties and their families," Elections Canada staff, volunteers and everybody who voted. Trudeau also shouted-out his mom, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and his kids, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien.

"Let us not forget the past and the dark days we have come through together, but let us still more look to the future, and all that is still to come and all that we have still to build together," he said. "Let us feel the warmth of a new dawn and above all, let us seize the promise of a brand new day."

Heading into the race, the Liberal Party held 155 seats, while the Conservatives held 119. The Bloc Quebecois and the NDP held 32,and 24 respectively, while the Green Party had two. There were five Independents and one vacancy.

Justin Trudeau’s Election Speech Included A Touching Tribute To His Mom, Wife & Kids (VIDEO)

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and two of their kids joined him on stage.
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

During his election speech in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Justin Trudeau took a moment to pay a touching tribute to the most important people in his life.

After securing a minority government late on Monday, per CBC and CTV News, the Liberal leader took to the stage and promised Canadians that he would "get back to work."

The Liberals Are Predicted To Win Canada’s 2021 Federal Election With Justin Trudeau As PM

It might not be a majority.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

The results of Canada's 2021 federal election are almost in, and CBC and CTV have officially predicted a Liberal government, which means Justin Trudeau will be the Canadian prime minister once again.

As of Monday, September 20 at 10:50 p.m. the Liberals had secured or were leading in 153 ridings, compared with 119 for the Conservatives, according to CBC. For a Liberal majority, 170 seats would be needed.

These 7 First-Time Voter Photos Will Make You Proud To Be Canadian

They grow up so fast!

skiergurl | Twitter

It's election day in Canada, which is already pretty exciting, but for first-time voters, it's a rite of passage.

On Monday, September 20, as Canadians took to the polls to decide the country's next federal leader, eager first-time voters and their parents took to social media to show off — and some even cast their vote ahead of election night.

Justin Trudeau Needs 170 Seats To Secure A Majority Government & Here's How It Works

It's not looking too likely.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As Canadians head to the polls to cast their vote in the 2021 federal election, you may be wondering what would happen if Justin Trudeau and the Liberals secured a majority government.

As things currently stand, a minority Liberal government is in power. To get a majority in the 44th federal election, Trudeau would need to win the vote in at least 170 ridings.

