canadian federal election 2021

Justin Trudeau's First Calls After Winning The Election Were To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

They talked about the Canada-U.S. land border, women in the workforce and meeting in person.

Justin Trudeau's First Calls After Winning The Election Were To Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @vp | Instagram

After a minority Liberal government was declared on September 20, Justin Trudeau made two phone calls as Canada's newly re-elected prime minister and both were to U.S. politicians.

Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on September 21 and the American leader offered his congratulations on the re-election. They chatted about the response to COVID-19, collaboration on the fight against climate change, and managing the Canada-U.S. land border.

Trudeau and Biden also said they look forward to staying in touch with each other.

Then on September 22, the prime minister had a phone call with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris where they talked about Canada-U.S. cooperation, increasing women's participation in the workforce and the close partnership between the two countries.

They also want to meet in person at the "earliest opportunity." Harris has a Canadian connection as she lived and went to school in Montreal.

After Biden was elected president, his first phone call was to Trudeau so it seems the prime minister is keeping up the tradition!

