Joe Biden Scolded MPs For Not Standing Up When He Spoke About Gender Equality In Canada & The US
Most MPs gave a standing ovation but some remained seated until the president called them out. 😬
U.S. President Joe Biden called out Canadian MPs for not participating in a standing ovation when he gave props to Canada and the U.S. for gender equality.
Biden joined Justin Trudeau and other politicians in the House of Commons to give a speech on Friday, March 24, during his first official visit to Canada since being elected president.
He talked about the relationship between Canada and the U.S., sports rivalries, the economy, national defence, diversity and more.
"The incredible diversity that defines each of our nations is our strength," Biden said. "Prime Minister Trudeau, I know this is a belief that you and I share."
"We both built administrations that look like America and look like Canada. I'm very proud that both of us have cabinets that are 50% women for the first time in history," he continued.
Those words caused people to start clapping and getting up out of their seats but not everyone gave a standing ovation.
"Even if you don't agree, guys, I'd stand up," Biden said while turning his head to look at some MPs.
Based on the seating plan for the House of Commons, it appears that the president was speaking to some Conservative MPs — including Pierre Poilievre — when he chastised people for not standing up.
Those politicians then joined the other MPs and stood up while applauding the president's remarks.
"We took the lesson from you because the bottom line is this, we make it easier for historically underrepresented communities to dream, to create, to succeed. We build a better future for all our people," Biden continued after the standing ovation.
He also shared that he believes Canada and the U.S. are two countries "sharing one heart" and no other nations have such a close relationship.
"Today, our destinies are intertwined. They're inseparable. Not because of the inevitability of geography but because it's a choice, a choice we've made again and again," the president said.
"The United States chooses to link our future with Canada because we know we'll find no better partner," Biden said. "I mean this from the bottom of my heart, no more reliable ally, no more steady friend."
Before joining Trudeau in the House of Commons for his speech on Friday, Biden had meetings with the prime minister and other federal ministers.
Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau also hosted the Bidens at their home in Ottawa after they arrived in Canada on Thursday, March 23.