Twitter Users Are Roasting The 'Embarrassing' Dinner Served For Joe Biden's Visit To Ottawa
"I would need hot sauce allll over all of that."
Joe Biden recently sat down for dinner with Justin Trudeau, and it seems the people of Twitter aren't impressed with the menu that was served to the two world leaders.
On Friday, March 24, during his first official visit to Canada since being elected president in 2021, Biden tucked into some Canadian fare along with his wife, Jill, and the Trudeaus.
While "Alberta beef braised short rib" and "Quebec maple mousse cake" sound delicious, Twitter users were vocal about some of the other menu items, such as the "white bean hummus, cucumber, pickled radish and bitter greens" they were served as a starter.
"This is embarrassing," said food writer Suresh Doss. "What a lame menu. 'White bean hummus.'"
"This is some joyless, earnest Cancon sh*te," said another Twitter user.
"This reads like the menu in Air Canada's executive class," joked another, with another user calling the menu "Winterlicious."
“Welcome to Canada, Mr. President. Lemon parsley emulsion?” said one tweet.
"I would need hot sauce allll over all of that," another person noted.
Someone else took issue with the fresh berries being served for dessert, noting that nowhere in Canada produces that kind of fruit at this time of the year.
That being said, not everyone had a problem with the menu, and some praised the regional elements of the dishes.
"Screech for dessert gets my seal of approval," one user noted of the Newfoundland liquor.
Biden had likely worked up an appetite by that point, as earlier that day he scolded a few Canadian MPs who did not stand during an ovation he received while acknowledging the two countries for having gender equality in their cabinets.
Hopefully he enjoyed the flaxseed crackers he was served!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.