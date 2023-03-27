Trump Held His First 2024 Campaign Rally & Rambled About Trudeau & 'His Beautiful Wife'
He also mocked Biden for accidentally referring to Canada as China.
During his first official 2024 campaign rally on Saturday, former president Donald Trump wasted no time in sharing his opinion on what he called "horrible, horrible" deals between the U.S. and Canada.
Speaking to his supporters in Waco, Texas, for the first time since announcing his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Trump slammed President Joe Biden's recent visit to Canada, and also took a moment to compliment Trudeau and "his beautiful wife."
"I was very worried yesterday when I watched in Canada, Joe Biden talking about different deals they're making," he said during the rally.
"I dealt with Trudeau and I dealt with some of his people. They treat us horribly on trade," Trump continued. "I'm watching these different deals that they're announcing. They are horrible, horrible deals for our country. They're great for Canada, but horrible, horrible deals for our country."
Trump didn't specify which deals he was referring to, although his comments came just a day after Trudeau and Biden released a joint statement laying out their plans to advance diversity in both countries, invest in the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and bolster global alliances, including NATO.
Trump continued, "I watched Joe Biden yesterday in the halls of parliament, Canadian parliament, this beautiful parliament and there's Trudeau with his beautiful wife and they're sitting there laughing and laughing. They think it's so great because they pulled the wool over [Biden's] eyes."
"The deals they've made, I would never have made those deals," he added.
Despite his apparent disapproval of these recent "deals" between Biden and Trudeau, the former American president did have some compliments for the Canadian PM.
"I have great respect, by the way, for the head of Canada," he said a little later. "He's a great gentleman. He's a great gentleman."
Naturally, Trump also drew attention to Biden's slip up last week in Canada's House of Commons, when he briefly referred to Canada as China, before correcting himself.
"I watched Joe Biden say 'I'd like to thank China' and he's in Canada," said Trump on Saturday.
“The entire room starts laughing […] They're laughing at our country. We don't want anyone to laugh. Nobody laughed at our country when I ran and I can tell you that," he continued.
During his lengthy, rambling speech on Saturday, the ex-president also touched on the hush money investigation as supporters stood behind him with signs that read "witch hunt."
"You will be vindicated and proud," Trump said, per CTV News. "The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced."
Across the border, the current U.S. president was visiting Canada as part of a wider plan to work on the relationship between the two countries.
As well as posing with the Trudeau family for some awkward photos, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were also treated to a three-course meal featuring Canadian fare. However, the dinner options were later totally slammed by Twitter users for being "joyless" and "embarrassing." Ouch.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.