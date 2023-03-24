Justin & Sophie Trudeau Hosted The Bidens At Rideau Cottage & The Photos Are So Awkward
All of the Trudeau kids are such a mood though.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau hosted the Bidens at their home in Ottawa and photos of the gathering look so awkward.
People were given a sneak peek at what went down inside Rideau Cottage with Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday, March 23, which included some relatable moments from the Trudeau kids.
On Instagram, the prime minister welcomed the U.S. president and first lady not only to his home but to all of Canada as well.
"We're happy to have you here," Trudeau said in the caption of his post.
In one of the photos he shared, you can see that his oldest kid Xavier is in his socks while meeting Biden and his youngest kid Hadrien doesn't have his shoes tied.
Also, there's another photo of Trudeau and Biden having a candlelit conversation while sitting on couches in Rideau Cottage.
Grégoire Trudeau also posted photos on Instagram of the gathering at Rideau Cottage and shared how this was different than their typical routine.
"The kids weren't in PJs at their usual time yesterday evening... as we had important and very friendly visitors," she said in the post. "A warm welcome to our home, @POTUS and @FLOTUS."
In the group photo that Grégoire Trudeau posted of her family with the Bidens, Hadrien is standing awkwardly and not looking too impressed by the guests and Xavier is wearing a wrinkly dress shirt.
We've all been there when our parents had company over, right?
Also, in another shot, Ella-Grace and Xavier are laughing at their younger sibling while Biden just looks confused by what's going on.
This isn't the first time that they have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their life at home.
Just a few months ago, Grégoire Trudeau posted shots on Instagram about how they celebrated Xavier's birthday which included a glimpse of their kitchen with homemade artwork and family photos taped up on the walls.
Trudeau's photographer has also given sneak peeks at family moments over the years like him making lunch at home while wearing a dress shirt and dress pants with fuzzy slippers and getting interrupted by his kids while working from home in 2021.
Then in 2022, the photographer shared snaps of Trudeau dressed down while working at home and bringing his youngest kid on a tour of Parliament Hill which included a stop at a portrait of his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau.