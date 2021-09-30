Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - People
justin trudeau

A Bird Flew Into Rideau Cottage & Justin Trudeau Jumped Straight Into Dad Mode (VIDEO)

There's a happy ending here, fortunately! 🦅🇨🇦

Justin Trudeau Went Into Dad Mode While Helping His Kid After A Bird Flew Into Their House
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

Prime minister. Father. ... Bird saver? Justin Trudeau leapt into action this week when a little bird gatecrashed Rideau Cottage unexpectedly.

The sweet scene unfolded in an Instagram story video posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on September 28.

In the clip, the prime minister and the couple's youngest kid, Hadrien, can be seen setting the small critter free after it flew into their home.

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

In the video, Trudeau can be seen on the front porch of Rideau Cottage with their seven-year-old beside him, holding a white towel in one hand. With the other, he slowly unwraps the towel to reveal a bird.

At first, the bird doesn't move at all, but before long it flies away to the trees that surround the house. "Voilà!" Trudeau can be heard saying.

"Note to self: make sure your kids don't leave the front door open," Grégoire Trudeau joked, sharing the story with her followers.

It's not the first time Trudeau has been spotted jumping into dad mode. Last year, his parental reflexes showed when he warned Canadians that their summer would be ruined if they didn't follow COVID-19 public health guidelines.

From Your Site Articles

Trudeau Says September 30 Is A 'Day To Remember The Many Children Who Never Returned Home'

He spoke about the "painful and lasting impacts of residential schools in Canada."

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

On September 30 — Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement addressing the "painful and lasting impacts of residential schools in Canada."

Keep Reading Show less

Singh Is Urging Trudeau To Intervene In Alberta's 'Dire' & 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Situation

He said it's an "urgent emergency" and blasted Jason Kenney's leadership.👇

@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the prime minister to intervene immediately to help Alberta as the province copes with a "disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19."

In an open letter, shared via Twitter on September 29, Singh urged Justin Trudeau to "intercede and help save lives."

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Federal Court Just Dismissed Trudeau’s Indigenous Child-Welfare Appeals

It upheld the ruling that Canada's government "wilfully and recklessly" discriminated against Indigenous children. 👇

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Canada's federal court has officially dismissed two legal challenges from Justin Trudeau's government, paving the way for billions to be paid in compensation to First Nations children who faced discrimination in the welfare system.

On Wednesday, September 29, the court found that the feds had "not succeeded" in their appeals and ruled that the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's original findings were reasonable.

Keep Reading Show less

National Day For Truth & Reconciliation On September 30 Is 'An Important Moment' PM Says

Justin Trudeau noted that it's a day to reflect on the harm caused by residential schools.

Michel Guenette | Dreamstime, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As Canada gets ready to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, Justin Trudeau spoke about the importance of the day for everyone across the country and what it means.

At a press conference a few days before the statutory holiday, Trudeau mentioned that while the 30th has been Orange Shirt Day for quite some time in Canada, it's now also the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Keep Reading Show less