A Bird Flew Into Rideau Cottage & Justin Trudeau Jumped Straight Into Dad Mode (VIDEO)
There's a happy ending here, fortunately! 🦅🇨🇦
Prime minister. Father. ... Bird saver? Justin Trudeau leapt into action this week when a little bird gatecrashed Rideau Cottage unexpectedly.
The sweet scene unfolded in an Instagram story video posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on September 28.
In the clip, the prime minister and the couple's youngest kid, Hadrien, can be seen setting the small critter free after it flew into their home.
@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram
In the video, Trudeau can be seen on the front porch of Rideau Cottage with their seven-year-old beside him, holding a white towel in one hand. With the other, he slowly unwraps the towel to reveal a bird.
At first, the bird doesn't move at all, but before long it flies away to the trees that surround the house. "Voilà!" Trudeau can be heard saying.
"Note to self: make sure your kids don't leave the front door open," Grégoire Trudeau joked, sharing the story with her followers.
It's not the first time Trudeau has been spotted jumping into dad mode. Last year, his parental reflexes showed when he warned Canadians that their summer would be ruined if they didn't follow COVID-19 public health guidelines.