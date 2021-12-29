Trending Tags

9 Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Justin Trudeau's Family Taken By His Photographer During 2021

Who would've thought we'd see the PM at home wearing fuzzy slippers?

Adam Scotti | Medium

Throughout 2021, Justin Trudeau's family was documented by the prime minister's photographer and the photos give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their lives.

Adam Scotti, who captures both the personal and the political parts of the prime minister's life, shared a year in review on December 28 that's full of photos from 2021 of Trudeau with his wife, kids and mother.

Scotti said that this look back at the year shows what it was like working alongside the prime minister "during an unprecedented time."

Here are nine photos from the year in review for 2021 of Trudeau and his family.

Adam Scotti | Medium

One of the first photos Scotti captured in 2021 was Trudeau at his home in Ottawa during lunchtime on January 7. He's in the kitchen with his oldest kid Xavier and taking something out of the oven while wearing a dress shirt, dress pants and fuzzy slippers.

Adam Scotti | Medium

This photo from January 8 shows a moment when Trudeau was talking to Xavier in his home office and then was interrupted by his daughter Ella-Grace leaping into the room.

Adam Scotti | Medium

Trudeau managed to fit in a catch-up session with his mother while in his office on Parliament Hill. Scotti got a photo of them both smiling during the FaceTime call on April 20.

Adam Scotti | Medium

On April 23, Trudeau got his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Ottawa alongside his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Before the dose was administered, he asked her to hold his hand and squeeze it, which Scotti captured in this photo.

Adam Scotti | Medium

This photo taken outside of Rideau Cottage on August 15 shows Trudeau dressed in a suit walking hand in hand with Hadrien while Ella-Grace sinks a shot in the basketball net they have set up in the yard.

Adam Scotti | Medium

That same day, Scotti also captured Ella-Grace and Hadrien sneaking candies while Xavier gets busted behind them by Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau for doing the same thing just a few seconds earlier.

Adam Scotti | Medium

While out on the campaign trail in Vancouver on September 13, Hadrien seemed to be having a bad day. These photos show him hiding behind his dad with his head down and cuddling up to his mom.

Adam Scotti | Medium

One of the last photos of the family in 2021 was on the night of the election. Scotti got a photo of Trudeau and Hadrien watching the news intently as results started to come in.

