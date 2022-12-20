Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Shares How Justin Trudeau Decorates Their Christmas Tree (PHOTOS)
Who decorates a Christmas tree while wearing a suit? 🤔🎄
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau gave a behind-the-scenes look at how Justin Trudeau decorates the Christmas tree at their home and it's pretty hilarious!
On December 19, 2022, Grégoire Trudeau posted photos on Instagram to celebrate the holiday season, including one of her husband in front of the tree in their house with their youngest kid Hadrien standing on his shoulders.
Trudeau is in full dad mode, holding Hadrien's hand and his leg while the kid stands on him and holds the tree topper on his head.
Also, he's in his work clothes and wearing dress pants, a dress shirt and a tie so all that's missing is the suit jacket!
In another photo, Trudeau is right up against the tree with Hadrien standing on his shoulders and leaning over to put the star on top of the tree.
"Reach higher… higher… for the star! (Without falling!) The magical spirit of giving, gratitude, and a festive spirit is contagious," Grégoire Trudeau said in the caption of her Instagram post.
"Wherever you are, we hope that you are safe, warm, and taking in the positive vibes as much as possible," she said.
This kind of Christmas tree decorating might be a tradition for the Trudeaus because they seem to take it to new heights almost every year!
Grégoire Trudeau shared another photo of her husband with Hadrien standing on his shoulders and putting the star on top of the Christmas tree in 2020.
Also, she posted one of Trudeau standing on a built-in shelf next to the tree with Hadrien sitting on his shoulders to put the topper on in 2018.
Was Justin Trudeau born on Christmas Day?
Justin Trudeau was born on Christmas Day, specifically December 25, 1971, which means he turned 50 years old in 2021.
Trudeau shared that Christmas "has always been a special day" for him and his family and their traditions include birthday cake.
"We usually get together to eat too much food — including birthday cake — share laughs and stories, watch cheesy holiday movies, give each other gifts and, most importantly, spend quality time together," he said in 2020.
Trudeau isn't the only one in his family who was born on Christmas, one of his brothers was also born on December 25.