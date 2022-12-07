Canada's New White Christmas Forecast Is Out & Here's Where Snow Will Come Down
It's almost that time of the year! ❄️
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, a new version of Canada's winter weather forecast has all the details about what people across the country can expect on December 25.
The Old Farmer's Almanac put out a white Christmas forecast for Canada and the U.S. that shows whether you'll wake up to snow on the ground on Christmas morning and if it will snow on Christmas Day this year.
It's expected that snow will already be on the ground or coming down on Christmas Day in southern Ontario, southern Quebec, the Prairies and southern B.C.
Also, there will be snow in Yukon and the Northwest Territories on December 25.
In Atlantic Canada, rain is in the forecast for the days leading up to the holiday, but some snow is likely to "make an appearance" on Christmas Day.
Back in November, The Old Farmer's Almanac long-range weather forecasts for southern B.C., the Prairies, southern Ontario, southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada gave a sneak peek at the Christmas forecast.
In B.C., snow showers and frigid temperatures are expected from December 22 to December 27.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are set to be dealing with snowy periods and bouts of cold from Christmas to New Year's Eve.
Snow showers and cold temperatures are expected between December 16 and December 25 in Ontario.
From December 21 to December 31, there will be flurries and cold conditions in Quebec.
Then, in Atlantic Canada, rainy periods and mild temperatures are expected from December 15 to December 26, with some snow as well.
What is Canada's winter weather forecast?
According to the Farmers' Almanac winter forecast for Canada, cold temperatures and intense storms are expected across the country.
Temperatures could go down to -40 C and a snowstorm could drop up to 60 centimetres of snow in some places.
Canada's winter forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac said people should be ready for "surprise shots of extra-deep cold" and major snowstorms.
The Weather Network's winter forecast called for a "strong start" to the season with colder-than-normal temperatures across most of the country. Also, parts of the country are expected to see above-normal snowfall and storms with a mix of snow, ice and rain.
