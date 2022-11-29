The US' Frosty Snow Predictions For 2022 Reveal Where You'll Find A White Christmas
Southerners are in for a soggy one, sadly.
As the winter season nears and much of the United States is expected to endure a gnarly freeze, you might wonder what that actually entails for your city. As the song goes, will you enjoy a "White Christmas," or will you be forced to fantasize about wintry weather?
The Farmers' Almanac recently revealed its snow predictions for the U.S. during the week of December 25 and says that most of the country can expect a frosty world of powdery precipitation.
Much of America has already experienced "above average" snowfall —we’re looking at you, Buffalo, NY — so it might not surprise you to know that flurries shall paint the skies of the northern parts of the country, like upstate New York.
The surrounding states of Illinois, throughout the Midwest, and westward into the massive mountain ranges of places like Utah, can also anticipate piles of fresh snow in the days leading up to the holiday celebrations.
East coasters in states like New Jersey, as well as valley areas like Ohio, will see increased rain showers throughout December. Those pesky raindrops, the Almanac projects, will freeze into dainty snowflakes that will cover the ground come the 25th.
Unfortunately, many southerners will not be so lucky, as it's predicted to be quite a soggy affair in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, with rain showers arriving just in time for Santa Claus.
Similarly, Texans and citizens of "the deep South" have to stick to watching magical Hallmark movies and visiting Holiday markets to experience wintry vibes, as it's planned to be a sunny one for them.