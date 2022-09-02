Florida's 2023 Weather Predictions Are Out & Winter Isn't Going To Be The Same
Next years temperatures are going to be more intense.
People, especially those from up North, vacation to Florida during the wintertime for the state's gorgeous weather. You can't beat sunny skies, lower humidity and bearable, non-scorching temperatures that usually fall in the mid-60s.
However, the Farmer's Almanac just released its predictions for 2023 and the forecast looks a bit more intense than usual.
The winter is going to be colder and, if you thought summers were hot this year, you might be in for a treat.
The average temperature in January is going to be 58 F, which is three degrees lower than normal. February is supposed to stay at 58 F, which it's actually four degrees cooler than in previous years.
It climbs back up as it reaches springtime in March to 67 F, which is slightly chillier than the average.
Along with a jacket-wearing few months — and, yes, anything below 70 F is freezing for Floridians — it's not going to be clear blue skies that we normally see on the Sunshine State's postcards.
You might need your umbrellas as there will be more showers earlier in the year rather than in April, so those May flowers will have plenty of water.
Heading into the summertime, where many consider it to be a sweaty season, it's going to start off with a kick in June before it reaches the median temperature for July and August.
It'll be an average of 84 F, which is above average. July and August will be more even keeled, but September increases to 82 degrees, where it's usually 81.
Whether you're a local or you're traveling in town, during the year it's important to dress appropriately so you're not too cold, too wet, or even too hot!