7 Bizarre Things Floridians Do During A Cold Front & Northerners Will Never Understand
It went from 80 to 50 degrees really quickly. ❄
Florida is getting a "cold front" for the week, and it's definitely not what locals are used to. From 80 to 50 degrees F (40 degrees at night time in some places), it's a stark difference and some even think they "might be dead" (kidding, of course).
It's the peak season for Northerners to head to the Sunshine State during this time of year, and while it might be summer weather to them, residents are highly confused they might be living in Antarctica.
From hot cocoa season to peacoats and boots that collect dust for most of the year, some Floridians are pumped for the change in temperature.
The reactions to the seasonal difference are being shared all over TikTok, and since it's practically summer temps for "Snowbirds," they probably think the response is a bit bizarre.
Floridians put on a puffer jacket in 50 degree weather.
@bess_auer
Its cold, y’all! 🥶 It’s the first cold air of the fall here in #florida and i am not ready! #sweaterweather
Don't be alarmed, Northerners. Locals are just taking the cobb webs off their winter clothes in the back of their closets for the next few days. After all, these are the only acceptable times to see them in long puffy jackets and boots!
To those who come from colder states, 50 degrees is early spring weather. For people who are used to it being 80 degrees year-round — and considering that's how hot it was yesterday — this dip in temperature is goosebump-chilling for residents.
Question their car tires' pressure.
Usually, when the weather drops, so does the pressure in your tires. It might be confusing to some Floridians to not be alarmed when they turn their car on and see that bright orange exclamation point illuminate on their dashboard.
Florida locals turn the heater up so high it starts to smell.
It's generally a steamer in the South, which means heaters and fireplaces are not of use... ever. However, there are always those few times a year when the outside air affects the inside A/C and Floridians need to make use of that warmer box.
Since it isn't used often, they crank it up and it starts to smell from all the dust and being worked so hard after not being touched in a long time.
They brag about the cold front as much as they complain about it.
@jeepmomx4
Tag someone you want to take on a fall date!🎃🍂🍁❄️🍃🍃🌬️. #fyp #fall #jeepmomx4 #fall #halloween #florida #masc #coffee #coldweather #pumpkinseason #autumn #jeep
If Floridians are proud of one thing, it's the fact that they have tropical weather year-round, making it the perfect vacation destination.
Although freezing weather is abnormal for the Sunshine State, when the sun is out and it reaches the 60s, you bet everyone's windows are cranked for that fresh air.
It might be a little odd to Northerners to hear Floridians complain so much and love it so much at the same time.
Floridians see frozen iguanas fallen from trees.
No, really.
Iguanas are all over Florida. When that habitat is too risky, you'll find many of them frozen to death on the ground, typically near a tree where from where they have fallen.
As atypical as a sight it is for someone up North, imagine how people in the Sunshine State would react in front of a deer.
You might see residents breathing really hard to see if it's cold enough to see their breath.
It sounds silly, but locals are not used to the effects of the cold front, so seeing their own breath in chilly weather is a very exciting concept. It also is a massive indicator that it's freezing outside.
For Floridians, foggy glasses from the humidity are the closest comparison they know to seeing their breath in the lower temps.
They start making any seasonal food and beverages, i.e. chili, soup, hot cocoa, etc.
It is so uncomfortable to eat hot foods in hot weather, so you bet Floridians hop to their nearest stove, fire it up and start making anything from homemade soups to chili, hot chocolate and possibly even hot toddies whenever the mercury drops. It's the few days a year they actually feel a seasonal change. Just let them have this one! It's not weird...it's Florida.
Apparently, the temperatures are set to heat back up by the weekend, so enjoy wearing your warm jacket now, Floridians!