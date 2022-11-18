Atlanta's Weather Is Below Freezing & These Other Georgia Cities Need To Grab A Sweater
It's only going to get colder. ❄
There was an overnight freeze warning in the state of Georgia until 8 a.m. Atlanta residents might have needed an extra blanket this morning as temperatures dropped below 32 degrees and it seems to be a consistent trend.
According to the National Weather Service, at around 7:40 a.m., the cities were tracking freezing to below-freezing weather. The Big A was at 31 degrees, but it's not the only city that will need to layer up.
Rome, GA, reached as low as 24 degrees this early morning and Cartersville and Carrollton both reached 25 degrees.
The only city that stayed above freezing was Thomaston at 34 degrees.
\u201cCurrent temps across north and central Georgia are mostly at or below freezing! \ud83e\udd76 Stay warm out there today as temps look to max out in the low to mid 50s! #gawx\u201d— NWS Atlanta (@NWS Atlanta) 1668775154
The weather will get warmer throughout the day, but not so much by the weekend. The daylight will bring increased temperatures in the mid-50s, but it will dramatically drop to frigid weather again tonight.
While locals and visitors will see consistency in numbers over the weekend, there haven't been reports of a chance of snow.
Though snowfall isn't expected right now, the Farmer's Almanac predictions for the 2022-2023 winter weather reads that there will be above-average snowfall in the east with chances in early to late mid-February.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, Georgia is going to see below-normal temps, but the cold might be chillier from December to mid-February.
Other U.S. states seeing decreased temperatures include Florida and Texas. The Sunshine State hasn't reached below freezing, but it has dropped to the 40s and 50s in the evenings.
Central Texas, like the city of Cisco, has a small chance to see a mix of rain and snow.
Despite the usual hot southern weather, these states' occupants are going to need to pull out their warm clothes for the season.