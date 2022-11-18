Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
atlanta weather

Atlanta's Weather Is Below Freezing & These Other Georgia Cities Need To Grab A Sweater

It's only going to get colder. ❄

Florida Associate Editor
The Atlanta skyline.

The Atlanta skyline.

Rod Gimenez | Dreamstime

There was an overnight freeze warning in the state of Georgia until 8 a.m. Atlanta residents might have needed an extra blanket this morning as temperatures dropped below 32 degrees and it seems to be a consistent trend.

According to the National Weather Service, at around 7:40 a.m., the cities were tracking freezing to below-freezing weather. The Big A was at 31 degrees, but it's not the only city that will need to layer up.

Rome, GA, reached as low as 24 degrees this early morning and Cartersville and Carrollton both reached 25 degrees.

The only city that stayed above freezing was Thomaston at 34 degrees.

The weather will get warmer throughout the day, but not so much by the weekend. The daylight will bring increased temperatures in the mid-50s, but it will dramatically drop to frigid weather again tonight.

While locals and visitors will see consistency in numbers over the weekend, there haven't been reports of a chance of snow.

Though snowfall isn't expected right now, the Farmer's Almanac predictions for the 2022-2023 winter weather reads that there will be above-average snowfall in the east with chances in early to late mid-February.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Georgia is going to see below-normal temps, but the cold might be chillier from December to mid-February.

Other U.S. states seeing decreased temperatures include Florida and Texas. The Sunshine State hasn't reached below freezing, but it has dropped to the 40s and 50s in the evenings.

Central Texas, like the city of Cisco, has a small chance to see a mix of rain and snow.

Despite the usual hot southern weather, these states' occupants are going to need to pull out their warm clothes for the season.

From Your Site Articles
    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
Recommended For You

Loading...