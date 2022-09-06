This Florida City Flooded Over The Weekend & Cars Were Driving Underwater (VIDEOS)
An above average storm season is expected. ⛈️
Labor Day weekend wasn't all sunny skies in one Florida city. The West Coast area of the Sunshine State was hit by major storms which flooded roadways where cars were driving with water up to the middle of their tires.
Many people posted their rough traffic commutes on TikTok and showed how heavy the rain was.
One woman, who recorded her journey, showed how deep it was by opening her car door and showing how high the water level was, nearly flowing into her car.
"Just another day driving in Tampa," the text on the clip read, which made the situation seem pretty normal for the area.
Back in July, a similar situation happened where people took floaties and legitimately floated down the road.
Over at MacDill AirForce Base, a woman published a video of the downpour and its aftermath, showing that one large grassy area basically looked like a lake. She said that it normally doesn't look the way it is in the recording.
@bohoafgal
#flooding #flooded #floadedroad #floodedparkinglot #wetgrass #floodedgrass #soakedpalmtrees #downpour #rainfall #heavyrain #heavyrainfall #dfac #diningfacility #patio #patiofurniture #dorms #macdill #macdillafb #macdillairforcebase #southtampa #southtampalife #itrainsitpours #summerrain #september #septemberrain #endofshift #endofshiftvibes #hadtogohomeinthis #hadtodriveinthat #droveinrain #bohoafgal #anaherrera #herrera #sra #seniorairman #e4mafia #activeduty #activedutylife #workthings #activedutymilitary #activedutyfemales #activedutywomen #activedutyairforce #services #foodservice #foodservicetok #foodserviceworkers #foodserviceindustry #foodservicetiktok #foodservicetiktokers #foodserviceproblems #foodservicelife #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #tampa #tampabay #tampaflorida #tampafl #florida #floridarain #tamparain #centralfl #centralflorida #centralfla #centralfloridalife #tampalife #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #for #foru #foruyou #forupage #foryoupageofficiall #foryoupag
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that storm season this year has a 60% chance of being above normal. This doesn't include the landfall forecast.
They have 14 to 20 named storms lined up, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes and 3 to 5 could turn into major hurricanes. The Administration is 70% confident in its expectations for the year. An average season has 14 hurricanes.
Three tropical cyclones have already been crossed off the list already, and the NOAA says to continue preparing so you're ready for any change in the weather. Hurricane season ends on November 30.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.