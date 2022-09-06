NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

tampa florida weather

This Florida City Flooded Over The Weekend & Cars Were Driving Underwater (VIDEOS)

An above average storm season is expected. ⛈️

Florida Associate Editor
Cars driving in flooded streets.

Cars driving in flooded streets.

Iryna Kazlova Airspa | Dreamstime, TasFoto | Dreamstime

Labor Day weekend wasn't all sunny skies in one Florida city. The West Coast area of the Sunshine State was hit by major storms which flooded roadways where cars were driving with water up to the middle of their tires.

Many people posted their rough traffic commutes on TikTok and showed how heavy the rain was.

One woman, who recorded her journey, showed how deep it was by opening her car door and showing how high the water level was, nearly flowing into her car.

@ericaepope

#tampaliving #goodbyecar #flood #help #foryoupage #tampa

"Just another day driving in Tampa," the text on the clip read, which made the situation seem pretty normal for the area.

Back in July, a similar situation happened where people took floaties and legitimately floated down the road.

Over at MacDill AirForce Base, a woman published a video of the downpour and its aftermath, showing that one large grassy area basically looked like a lake. She said that it normally doesn't look the way it is in the recording.

@bohoafgal

#flooding #flooded #floadedroad #floodedparkinglot #wetgrass #floodedgrass #soakedpalmtrees #downpour #rainfall #heavyrain #heavyrainfall #dfac #diningfacility #patio #patiofurniture #dorms #macdill #macdillafb #macdillairforcebase #southtampa #southtampalife #itrainsitpours #summerrain #september #septemberrain #endofshift #endofshiftvibes #hadtogohomeinthis #hadtodriveinthat #droveinrain #bohoafgal #anaherrera #herrera #sra #seniorairman #e4mafia #activeduty #activedutylife #workthings #activedutymilitary #activedutyfemales #activedutywomen #activedutyairforce #services #foodservice #foodservicetok #foodserviceworkers #foodserviceindustry #foodservicetiktok #foodservicetiktokers #foodserviceproblems #foodservicelife #fyp #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #tampa #tampabay #tampaflorida #tampafl #florida #floridarain #tamparain #centralfl #centralflorida #centralfla #centralfloridalife #tampalife #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #for #foru #foruyou #forupage #foryoupageofficiall #foryoupag

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that storm season this year has a 60% chance of being above normal. This doesn't include the landfall forecast.

They have 14 to 20 named storms lined up, of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes and 3 to 5 could turn into major hurricanes. The Administration is 70% confident in its expectations for the year. An average season has 14 hurricanes.

Three tropical cyclones have already been crossed off the list already, and the NOAA says to continue preparing so you're ready for any change in the weather. Hurricane season ends on November 30.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...