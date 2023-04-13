People Canoed On Florida Streets To Get Through Flash Floods & Cars Were Ruined (VIDEOS)
The Fort Lauderdale airport shut down from the floods, too. ☔
South Florida has seen a constant downpour of rain over the past couple of days that has accumulated into extreme flash flooding.
On April 12, the Fort Lauderdale streets were at their worst, and people were canoeing just to get across them. Furthermore, many cars were completely underwater, stalled and ruined.
Local woman Felicia Nemens, who witnessed people on water vessels paddling across the roadways of Las Olas, told Narcity how terrifying the storm was.
"It was really scary, so many cars ruined. I had to have seen 40 cars stalled out," she said.
In some areas, cars were completely submerged.
One person recorded the inside of their car and the floods brought the rainwater so high, you can see different items floating around their steering wheel.
They moved the camera around to the rear of the vehicle and you could see the water was as high as the middle of its trunk.
According to NPR, the city saw over 20 inches of rain over the last few days and the events caused Broward County Public Schools to shut down in the area.
Even the Fort Lauderdale airport had to shut down operations since the runways were completely underwater, leaving people stranded there for hours on end.
One video showed a crowded terminal full of passengers waiting as long as 13 hours, according to the clip's caption.
The airport tweeted a travel advisory stating it would remain closed until noon on April 13. Stalled vehicles were being removed from the upper and lower levels.
At around 2 a.m., they informed the public that roadways had re-opened and traffic to exit the airport was nearly cleared.
It is expected to rain in the Fort Lauderdale area today as well. Some districts have already seen some rain today.