Viral Videos Show Hurricane Nicole's Damage In Florida & The Massive Flooding
It ejected a whole pool out of the ground.
Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida overnight as a category 1 hurricane and severely damaged cities across the state. Locals published videos to TikTok showing the destruction caused by high winds, major flooding and strong ocean waves.
Areas from Lauderdale-By-The-Sea in South Florida, Daytona Beach and even up towards St. Augustine in North Florida were impacted by the storm surge.
In St. Augustine, the winds brought the sea foam inland, showing what some TikTokers referred to as a "Winter Wonderland" since the foam looked like snow. In one recording, you can even see how hard the wind blew the palm trees.
One woman (@eastcoastdiy) in Daytona posted a clip that received 4.6 million views revealing the pool popping out of the ground in her backyard. She gave her audience consistent updates on the impact of Nicole.
It wasn't just homes that were affected. The waves completely wiped out the beach in the area as well.
Another creator, @fatheadmcgeee, showed the extreme flooding totally wiping out the entrance of the beach.
The waves were so strong that the account @ronsrides uploaded a similar video and even showed buildings collapsing along with a road that had broken off.
Let’s hope we all make it out with minimal damage 🙏🏾😫 #hurricanenicole #hurricaneseason #hurricanecheck #hurricanes
Southern Florida cities are quite popular this time of year as "snowbirds" flock to areas with warmer weather. One popular spot, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, had such strong waves they broke down the pier in half.
One user published a picture on Instagram with the caption, "RIP LBTS pier 💛 Let’s hope this doesn’t take 10 years to rebuild."
The state recently saw the heartbreaking impacts of a natural disaster with Hurricane Ian about a month ago, and to have a storm hit such as this hit in the middle of November, is abnormal.
Nicole has already weakened and is back down to a tropical storm.