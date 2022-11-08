An Expected Hurricane Is Coming To Florida This Week & The Memes On Twitter Already Started
"Here we go again."
A subtropical storm is headed toward Florida, and by the time it hits the southern cities' east coast, it's expected to be a category 1 hurricane. Now, memes have already flooded social media.
Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Nicole as it makes landfall by 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NOAA. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a State of Emergency to 34 different counties and urged locals to prepare.
The wind and rainstorm are coming a month after Hurricane Ian passed, and locals are coping with the storm-heavy season with humor.
One person published a photo of a woman squinting in front of the graphic that shows the path of the natural disaster with the caption, "Floridians this week."
\u201c#HurricaneNicole\u201d— Penelope's Mummy \ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80 (@Penelope's Mummy \ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80) 1667905732
Others are worried about their vacation plans. A soon-to-be visitor published that they were getting here as the storm strikes:
"*plans a trip to Florida* *is leaving in 15 hours*
Hurricane Nicole: 🤪🤪."
Another wrote, "here we go again," and published a photo of a UFC star getting punched in the face with "Florida" labeled as the fighter and "Hurricanes" labeled as the fist.
The NOAA states that a hurricane includes winds with speeds of 74-110 mph. Though after it passes by the cities along the Atlantic, it's shown to weaken back down to a tropical storm.
AccuWeather shows a clear path of where Nicole will hit and Vero Beach seems to be getting the brunt of it.
Many Florida cities on the southern east coast are already seeing the beginning stages of rainy weather and dark clouds.
