Viral Videos Show The Heartbreaking Damage From Hurricane Ian On Florida's Gulf Coast
People risked their lives to carry animals and others back to safety.
Florida's Gulf Coast got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Videos of the damage were posted to TikTok by those impacted. The natural disaster almost hit Category 5 and more than 2 million people saw power outages.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference today and said that there are two fatalities, though it is not confirmed if the storm was the cause of death.
From dog rescues to homes completely underwater, the storm did a number on families and properties alike.
One woman posted to the app yesterday receiving 28.3 million views. She was floating in a blow-up pool in the living room of her house alongside her refrigerator.
Another TikTok received 4 million views as it caught a tree uprooting from the ground and falling into their home. You can see people running inside the home away from the tree.
Others show animals stranded with nowhere to go and civilians risking their lives to get them back to safety, such as this couple who took a boat out to a car that was completely submerged with a dog sitting on its hood trying to seek shelter. A woman can be seen reaching out to grab the puppy by its collar and get it into the vehicle.
@shieldsofstrength
Hurricanes are rough on everyone. Praying for Florida! #hurricane #florida #hurricaneian #shieldsofstrength
Another video, uploaded to Instagram and taken in Naples, FL, shows a group of men saving an elderly gentleman who was stuck in his car at a stoplight. In the clip, they can be seen forcing the door open against the gusts of winds and the rushing water; they thankfully managed to pull him out and carried him to safety.
One clip from Fort Myers, FL showed even higher inches of water from the natural disaster, at least three-quarters of the way up to a stop sign. The TikTok pans over to a parking lot where you can only see the roof of the cars that were still parked there.
Hours later, the same woman uploaded an updated look at the lot: the water level was considerably lower, but the cars were still in the same spots.
While people quickly realized the hurricane was dangerous, with heavy winds capable of breaking windows and heavy flooding filling the streets, others saw the opposite effect take place. When Ian settled out of certain areas, such as Alligator Point and Tampa Bay, it completely drained canals and bodies of water.
Governor DeSantis told those listening to his conference today that donating money is more helpful than donating items, as they have plenty of resources.
An authority from the Federal Emergency Management Agency also spoke at the podium and said to not tour areas of damage as many first responders will be heading out there and need access to the roads.
Public officials say to continue being mindful, as the hurricane is still predicted to damage other states along the Atlantic Coast.