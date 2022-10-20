A Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria Is In Florida & There Are Record-Breaking Cases Reported
Hurricane Ian left more than material damage.
Hurricane Ian swept through Florida just last month and not only are Southwestern cities trying to rebuild, but many are also battling flesh-eating bacteria that live in floodwaters... and, in some cases, it's deadly.
The halophilic bacteria is called Vibrio vulnificus, and, according to the CDC, it occurs mostly between the months of May and October, when the coastal waters are warmer. It is particularly common in brackish waters, or in areas where freshwater dilutes saltwater, such as when rivers meet the sea, or hurricanes leave floods in their paths. Then, a person with an open wound comes in direct contact with the area impacted and can get infected. It is also possible to get it from eating raw infected shellfish, particularly oysters during warm season.
"The bacterium can invade the bloodstream, causing a severe and life-threatening illness with symptoms like fever, chills, decreased blood pressure (septic shock) and blistering skin lesions. Vibrio vulnificus bloodstream infections are fatal about 50 percent of the time," reports the Florida Department of Health.
As of Friday, October 14, there have been 64 confirmed cases across the state and 11 deaths. Lee County, the Fort Myers area, has the highest population of people reported.
The FDOH has research as far back as 2008, and though there were 14 fatalities in 2015, the number of confirmed cases was lower than this year's, sitting at 45.
This year is the one during which the most people have been confirmed to be infected with the bacteria. The "abnormal increase", according to FDOH, is caused by Hurricane Ian.
The CDC's website reads that many of those affected recover after three days, though some do get seriously ill. Apparently, 1 in 5 people dies from the infection.
FDOH warns to seek antibiotics that can help the chances of survival. The organization says that amputation of the area is sometimes necessary.
In order to prevent this, you can avoid floodwaters, especially if you have open wounds, and not eat raw oysters or other raw shellfish, particularly during the summer months.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.