A Man Died From 'Nasty' Flesh-Eating Bacteria & His Mom Says Pond Water Got Into A Cut
He chased his dog into the water. 😢
A grieving mom is warning people about the dangers of wading into stagnant water, after, she says, her 41-year-old son contracted a deadly flesh-eating bacteria while chasing his dog into a stagnant pond.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
California man Jeff Bova died recently from a bacterial infection he contracted three weeks earlier, his mother Susan McIntyre told NBC News.
McIntyre says Bova followed his dog into a pond created by spring rainfall in March, and that the bacteria got into his body through a minor scratch on his arm.
The bacteria, called necrotizing fasciitis, started as a red spot and eventually grew larger and spread across his skin, McIntyre told NBC San Diego.
"Oh it was just — it was nasty," McIntyre told the local station.
"He developed these really nasty blisters, and he said that it felt ... when his arm was oozing that it was acid coming down his arm," she told NBC in a separate interview.
She added that he didn't like going to the doctor and he tried to get over it himself. However, he eventually did go to the hospital when his condition worsened and ended up dying of the bacteria after a few days.
Officials have not confirmed that Bova's cause of death was the flesh-eating bacteria, but it has proven deadly a few times in the past.
What is necrotizing fasciitis?
Necrotizing fasciitis is a bacterial infection that's commonly known as "flesh-eating disease," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Necrotizing fasciitis is extremely rare and typically caused by group A Streptococcus bacteria, the CDC says. These bacteria are found in water and typically enter the body through a cut, burn, scratch, insect bite or other break in the skin.
The CDC estimates there are about 700 to 1,150 cases each year in the U.S., although "this is likely an underestimate." The disease is deadly about 11-22% of the time.
What are symptoms of flesh eating bacteria?
Early symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis include a warm, red or swollen patch of skin around a wound, the CDC says. This can lead to severe pain, fever and eventually, more serious symptoms.
Later symptoms include ulcers, blisters, changes in skin colour, diarrhea and nausea.
The infection can be fatal and the CDC says it's important to see a doctor right away if you suspect you have it. Antibiotics and surgery can stop the infection in its tracks if doctors can get on it quickly.
The best way to avoid a bacterial infection is to keep your wounds clean and stay out of hot tubs, swimming pools and natural bodies of water, such as standing ponds and lakes, the CDC says.
Flesh-eating disease is just one of the rare dangers you might face in standing water this spring and summer.
A handful of people have died over the last few years from a rare brain-eating amoeba that can be found in some lakes and rivers, although it can only infect you by getting in through your nose.
Toxic blue-green algae has been known to take over lakes and streams in the warmer months, where it can occasionally prove deadly for dogs.
That's not to say that every river and lake is a bacteria-filled death trap, but you may want to think twice before you or your dog dive into a scummy pond this summer.
Bova's mom told NBC that she hopes her son's story will inspire others to be safe.
"Stay away from standing water, especially after it rains, because there is just a ton of bacteria in it," she said.
"If you get any kind of cut and it starts getting red, go to the doctor immediately," she added. "Don't wait."
