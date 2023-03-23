A Deadly Fungus Is Spreading Across The US & These 6 States Have Had The Most Cases
It's been detected in more than half the country.
There's a deadly fungus that is resistant to many anti-fungal drugs spreading across the U.S. It's called Candida auris and it has been reported in the nation since 2016, but it has become an increasing threat recently, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
While 28 states — more than half the country — have been affected, there are six states that have seen cases hit the triple digits in the last 12 months.
Those states include:
- Nevada: 384 cases
- California: 359 cases
- Florida: 349 cases
- New York: 326 cases
- Illinois: 276 cases
- Texas: 160 cases
What are Candida auris symptoms?
The most common symptoms, according to the CDC, are fever and chills that don't improve after the patient was treated with antibiotics for a suspected bacterial infection.
The CDC published that there has been a spike in the number of cases for several reasons, "including poor general infection prevention and control (IPC) practices in healthcare facilities."
What happens when you get Candida auris?
Candida auris can cause many other infections if a patient gets it, such as bloodstream infections, wound infections and ear infections.
"It also has been isolated from respiratory and urine specimens, but it is unclear if it causes infections in the lung or bladder," the website reads.
People who are at risk for infections include those who have spent time in nursing homes as well as those who have lines and tubes going into their body, like feeding or breathing tubes, for instance.
How is Candida auris transmitted?
Candida auris can be spread through contact with infected people as well as contaminated surfaces.
The CDC writes that you can help stop the spread by washing your hands and cleaning equipment in healthcare facilities, as it can stay on a surface for several weeks.
Is Candida auris contagious?
Candida auris is diagnosed from blood cultures or other bodily fluids.
It is contagious, as it can be spread through human contact and contaminated surfaces. It can live on the skin of those who do not have symptoms.
The CDC states that precautions include:
- Giving the patient a different room.
- Making sure healthcare personnel and caregivers are wearing proper protection, like gowns and gloves.
- Cleaning the rooms with different products than what's normally used.
- Cleaning your hands thoroughly after coming in contact with a patient. The patient should also wash their hands often.