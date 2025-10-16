Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Sponsored Content

There's a disease that affects 17% of Canadians & its impact is greater than you'd think

Survey data have helped reveal the daily reality of living with the condition.

A hand applying cream to forearm. Right: Portrait of a doctor smiling.

A hand applying cream to forearm. Right: Portrait of a doctor smiling.

Kaboompics.com | Pexels, cottonbro studio | Pexels
Editor, Studio

If you've ever dealt with eczema, you know it's more than "just dry skin." For many Canadians, it's an exhausting condition that can shape nearly every part of daily life — from sleep to social plans.

A new survey of 1,055 Canadians living with atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema, found that the condition severely affects quality of life for almost 50%.1 And with nearly 17% of Canadians living with eczema, it's an issue that touches millions.2

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

"I wish people understood how this skin disorder impacts quality of life," says Dr. Charles W. Lynde, MD FRCPC Associate Professor University of Toronto, who spoke with Narcity about the reality and options for people living with eczema.

How eczema impacts daily life

Beyond the well-known symptoms like pain, itching, and flaking, the survey revealed more hidden aspects of living with the condition. For almost nine in ten people with severe or very severe eczema, their overall quality of life is affected in serious ways.

A man sitting on a bed.A man sitting on a bed.cottonbro studio | Pexels

Many reported that eczema affects their confidence (35%), mental health and emotional well-being (31%), quality of sleep (30%) and even their ability to enjoy social activities (24%).

Stress and seasonal temperature changes were identified as the most common triggers for flare-ups, making the condition even more challenging to predict and manage.

Why many current treatments fall short

Most people with eczema try everything from moisturizers and laundry product adjustments to steroids or antihistamines. But for many, these treatments only offer temporary relief.

A woman pouring detergent.A woman pouring detergent.RDNE Stock project | Pexels

"Common therapies include topical steroids or other topicals such as Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors, often in conjunction with a moisturizer," explained Dr. Lynde, adding that antihistamines may help with itching but "do little to control the overall disease."

These limitations of current options were echoed in the survey, with 79% of respondents saying their current treatment isn't effective. Even after years of use, satisfaction with traditional options like topical medications or antihistamines remains low.

Innovation in treatment options

Given the dissatisfaction of many patients, it may surprise you that Dr. Lynde believes now is "never a better time to have atopic dermatitis (eczema)." Innovation in the treatment of eczema has produced promising options

Biologic treatments, a newer type of therapy, are designed to target the source of inflammation rather than just calming symptoms. said Dr. Lynde.

Two women happily hugging outdoors.Two women happily hugging outdoors.Elizabeth Ferreira | Pexels

As well as opening the door to long-term relief, the treatment usually involves an injection every two to four weeks, which can be less disruptive than current options and is an important factor for 80% of survey respondents.

Right now, however, remarkably few patients are accessing the treatment. Only 19% of severe eczema sufferers (and 4% with moderate eczema) are familiar with biologic treatments, and only 6% of surveyed patients currently use them, despite over half (55%) saying they would like to try them due to dissatisfaction with current treatments.

What patients can do next

If you or someone you know is struggling with eczema, there are more options than ever before. The next step is to talk to your doctor or ask for a referral to a dermatologist.

You can also explore resources from the Canadian Skin Patient Alliance at canadianskin.ca, which offers education, support and advocacy for people living with skin conditions like eczema.

A doctor talking to a patient.A doctor talking to a patient.cottonbro studio | Pexels

For those who live with eczema, the survey shines a light on the many hidden challenges that come with the condition. On top of physical symptoms, the emotional reality of living with eczema can have a serious impact on overall well-being.

Innovative treatments are promising, but patients deserve greater support if the diverse presentations and progressions of eczema are to be addressed. Key among them would be multiple reimbursable biologic treatments for Canada's eczema sufferers — something 80% of respondents described as "critical."

What's important is that eczema patients know that they don't just have to "put up with it" when their symptoms make life harder. With the right support and advocacy, there is hope for fewer flare-ups, better control and a future where eczema doesn't define daily life.

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

1 Harris Poll Canada. Atopic Dermatitis Survey, July 2025. A survey of 1,055 Canadians commissioned by Eli Lilly Canada Inc. and Canadian Skin Patient Alliance was completed online between June 28 and July 18, 2025.
2 The Skin I’m In: A National Report Of The Patient and Caregiver Experience with Atopic Dermatitis
