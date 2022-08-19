Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

brain eating amoeba

A US Child Likely Died From A Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swimming & Here's What We Know

It's very rare and deadly.

Global Staff Writer
A boy in a river.

A boy in a river.

Olena Vlasova | Dreamstime

A child in Nebraska most likely died from an infection caused by a rare brain-eating amoeba after going for a swim in a river, local health officials say.

According to a news release by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the child, who has not been identified, was swimming with family in the shallow end of the Elkhorn River on Sunday.

The child was later found to have an infection typically caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba. Tests are still underway to confirm the case, authorities said at a news conference Thursday.

This would be the first recorded death from a brain-eating amoeba in Nebraska's history and just the second known case in the U.S. this summer. The other case was found in Iowa, where that patient also died.

Brain-eating amoeba are super rare and only 31 cases were reported between 2012 and 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The fatality rate is 97% and people typically start showing symptoms of headache, fever, nausea or vomiting within 5 days, the CDC says.

The brain-eating amoeba is usually found in warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals and ponds across the U.S., according to the DHHS. It usually enters the body through the nose and eventually reaches the brain, where it causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but fatal brain infection.

Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska's state epidemiologist, pointed out in the DHHS statement that "millions" of people go in the water each year, but only zero-to-eight of these infections are ever spotted.

“Infections typically occur later in the summer, in warmer water with slower flow, in July, August, and September. Cases are more frequently identified in southern states but more recently have been identified farther north.”

He said the best way to reduce your risk is to avoid getting water in your nose when swimming in an area which the amoeba might be present. That means not jumping or diving into the water, or submerging your head underwater.

The DHHS says you can't get an infection from pool water or from drinking contaminated water; it only happens when water goes up your nose.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...