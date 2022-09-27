TikTokers Are More Afraid Of This Weatherman Than Florida Hurricane Ian & They Want Him To Go
"I need a Jim Cantore tracker during hurricane season."
Florida hurricane season is in full swing, and if there is one thing you need to know about Hurricane Ian is that it's expected to hit the Gulf Coast as a Category 3 or 4.
That area is hyper-focused on Tampa and those who live there are on TikTok telling non-Floridians what to really be afraid of...and it isn't the weather. In fact, it's the storm chaser who gives the forecast on the Weather Channel, Jim Cantore.
Content creators are finding the humor in evacuating, as videos go viral about how, they say, Jim Cantore is a tell-tale sign that Floridians need to take the natural occurrence seriously.
"If Jim Cantore is in your vicinity, if he is in your front yard, if he is outside your place of business, you need to go. It's time to leave. Don't stay," one woman said in a clip three days ago that received 145.9K views.
Another Floridian went on the app and said she wants a tracker for the man himself, rather than the natural disaster.
Cantore is specifically in the city of Clearwater and people took to the comment section saying they want him to leave so the storm follows.
Many people are adding on thatThe Waffle House fast food chain is their biggest indicator of the storm's intensity.
If it closes down, they say, they know to take it seriously, to which the video's creator replied, "Jim is for location, Waffle House is for strength".
And while residents are poking "serious" fun at the storm, Tampa is under a mandatory evacuation. Whether Cantore is in your area or not, it is important to prepare and take the necessary precautions.
While the Sunshine State doesn't stay so sunny, you can head to nhc.noaa.gov for updates on Ian's path.