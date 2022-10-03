Linemen For Hurricane Ian Relief Are On Florida Tinder & Their Wives Aren't Happy About It
They're getting caught on TikTok. 😳
After Hurricane Ian swept through Florida, lineworkers made their way to the Sunshine State to help with electric restoration efforts. Many women are pleased as their Tinder pages now have fresh faces... though the employees' wives aren't so happy.
Over the weekend, countless videos have been posted to TikTok of online dating app feeds full of electricians and the linemen's significant others are banding together to try and put a stop to it.
A video posted four days ago that received 8.9 million views is captioned, "everyone saying pray for Florida but this is our tinder right now 🥵". It proceeds to show a montage of men's profiles with hard hats on at work.
Two other women also made a "Linemen Lemonade" stand, which had beer on it alongside a jug of lemonade, as if they were trying to attract the workers with their unique idea.
A day after, the same account posted her Tinder feed with a montage of men she swiped on the app. Many people commented that those men could be husbands and fathers to children.
These women are being referred to as "bucket bunnies," which is a pejorative often used to describe those who specifically chase linemen.
One lineman's wife spoke out about the trend saying that they are holding down the fort at home and these women need to "stop acting like someone can step in and easily fill these shoes."
@kyygirl
Bless those lineman in Florida⚡️ #hurrican #cleanmoneystormwork #linewife #linemen #lineman #linewife #stahm #utahmom #storm #hurricaneian #kygirl
Others are posting to the app that they've been through the situation before.
"I am a pipeline wife. We dealt with Row H**s before TikTok. I stand with all the linemen's wives as they prepare to take on Florida's bucket bunnies. Blue collar is not a trend, it's a lifestyle," captioned one account.
And while all of this is going on, one New Yorker said linemen revealed many of these accounts are catfish profiles.
These electrical technicians are coming from all over the country to help restore power in Florida from the damages done by Hurricane Ian.